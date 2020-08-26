The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week as the world's top golfers compete at the 2020 BMW Championship, which is being played at Olympia Fields Country Club. The 2020 BMW Championship field will feature 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings, all of whom are looking to secure valuable points during the postseason's second tournament. Dustin Johnson is coming off an 11-shot victory at the Northern Trust, one of the main reasons he's listed as the 8-1 favorite in the 2020 BMW Championship odds from William Hill.

Johnson is followed closely by a slew of proven champions including Jon Rahm (10-1), Justin Thomas (12-1), Byrson DeChambeau (12-1) and Rory McIlroy (16-1). Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, a two-time BMW Championship winner, is la 33-1 long shot among the 2020 BMW Championship contenders on the PGA odds board this week. Before locking in your 2020 BMW Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up almost $9,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure finished profitable yet again last week at the Northern Trust, nailing three of his best bets, including a 7-1 top-five bet on Daniel Berger. After hitting a top-five bet (12-1) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, McClure finished up over $700 in that event. The model was all over Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. At the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (12-1) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (4-1).

At the Memorial Tournament, McClure used the model to identify winner Jon Rahm (22-1) as one of his best bets from the start. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend. The model was all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

McClure returned a whopping +788 during the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, including nailing top-five bets on Xander Schauffele at 13-2 and Collin Morikawa at 9-1. The model was also extremely high on 30-1 long shot winner Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Simpson winning outright.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last four. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns returns.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the BMW Championship 2020: Tiger Woods, who's seeking his record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour victory, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10. Woods is just one of two players who has won the FedEx Cup more than once. Woods, the 2007 and 2009 FedEx Cup champion, has also had success at the BMW Championship in recent years, finishing in the top 12 in his last three starts at this event.

However, Woods has struggled to find consistently in 2020. In fact, he has finished outside the top 35 in his last four starts on the PGA Tour. In addition, Woods enters the 2020 BMW Championship with a 58.43 driving accuracy percentage, which doesn't bode well for his chances this week at Olympia Fields. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded BMW Championship 2020 field.

Another surprise: Daniel Berger, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Berger enters the 2020 BMW Championship on a major hot streak. The 27-year-old has finished in the top 10 in seven of his last nine PGA Tour events, a span that includes a victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge in June, a runner-up performance at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and a third-place finish at the Northern Trust last week.

It's tough to find many holes in his game right now since he ranks in the top 12 in scoring average (69.127), birdie average (4.55), strokes gained tee to green (1.170), strokes gained putting (.651) and overall putting average (1.559). With strong stats across the board and long odds this week, Berger is a strong choice for your 2020 BMW Championship bets, according to the model.

2020 BMW Championship odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Daniel Berger 22-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Jason Day 28-1

Scottie Scheffler 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Patrick Cantlay 33-1

Tiger Woods 33-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Harris English 35-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Kevin Kisner 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 55-1

Billy Horschel 55-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Abraham Ancer 70-1

Gary Woodland 70-1

Alex Noren 70-1

Ryan Palmer 80-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Corey Conners 125-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Jason Kokrak 125-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Cameron Smith 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Mackenzie Hughes 1501

Brendan Steele 150-1

Joel Dahmen 150-1

J.T. Poston 150-1

Joaquin Niemann 150-1

Charles Howell 175-1

Kevin Streelman 200-1

Tyler Duncan 200-1

Adam Hadwin 200-1

Richy Werenski 200-1

Mark Hubbard 200-1

Robby Shelton 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 200-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Talor Gooch 200-1

Max Homa 200-1

Danny Lee 225-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Adam Long 250-1

Michael Thompson 300-1

Jim Herman 300-1

Nick Taylor 300-1

Maverick McNealy 300-1

Andrew Landry 300-1

Carlos Ortiz 300-1

Tom Hoge 350-1