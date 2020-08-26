With 1,500 points going to the winner of the 2020 BMW Championship, the FedEx Cup Playoffs remain wide open as the second postseason events tees off Thursday from Olympia Fields Country Club. Dustin Johnson went from 15th to first in the PGA standings thanks to his win at the Northern Trust last week. Harris English (27th to sixth) and Scottie Scheffler (24th to 14th) are other golfers in the 2020 BMW Championship field who made big jumps last week and are now in contention for the title.

The latest 2020 BMW Championship odds from William Hill list Johnson, who holds a 92-point lead in the standings over Justin Thomas, as the 8-1 favorite. Other 2020 BMW Championship contenders include past winners of this event like Rory McIlroy (16-1), Jason Day (28-1) and Tiger Woods (33-1). The first 2020 BMW Championship tee times are at 12:30 p.m. ET. Before locking in your 2020 BMW Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up almost $9,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure finished profitable yet again last week at the Northern Trust, nailing three of his best bets, including a 7-1 top-five bet on Daniel Berger. After hitting a top-five bet (12-1) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, McClure finished up over $700 in that event. The model was all over Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. At the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (12-1) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (4-1).

At the Memorial Tournament, McClure used the model to identify winner Jon Rahm (22-1) as one of his best bets from the start. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend. The model was all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

McClure returned a whopping +788 during the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, including nailing top-five bets on Xander Schauffele at 13-2 and Collin Morikawa at 9-1. The model was also extremely high on 30-1 long shot winner Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Simpson winning outright.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last four. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns returns.

The model's top 2020 BWM Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the BMW Championship 2020: Dustin Johnson, the top favorite at 8-1, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top three. Johnson is perhaps the hottest golfer on tour after finishing second at the PGA Championship and running away with the Northern Trust. He also won the BMW Championship in 2016 and 2010.

However, he hasn't had much success at this event the past few years. He hasn't cracked the top 20 at the BMW Championship since his 2016 win and settled for a disappointing 57th last year. He's also missed two cuts since the restart this year, so consistency has been an issue. With extremely short golf odds this week and a loaded field looking to catch him in the standings, the model has identified Johnson as one of the 2020 BMW Championship favorites to fade.

Another surprise: Daniel Berger, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Few players on the PGA Tour can match how well Berger has been playing in recent weeks.

After missing the cut at the Memorial in July, he's caught fire. Since then, he's shot just one round over 70 and finished second at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 13th at the PGA Championship and third at the Northern Trust. He's fourth in the golf standings, 654 points behind Johnson, so a strong showing this week will set him up for a chance to win it all at the 2020 Tour Championship. Despite his hot streak, Berger is still drawing long PGA odds this week, making him a smart choice for your 2020 BMW Championship bets, according to the model.

2020 BMW Championship odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Daniel Berger 22-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Jason Day 28-1

Scottie Scheffler 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Patrick Cantlay 33-1

Tiger Woods 33-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Harris English 35-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Kevin Kisner 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 55-1

Billy Horschel 55-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Abraham Ancer 70-1

Gary Woodland 70-1

Alex Noren 70-1

Ryan Palmer 80-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Corey Conners 125-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Jason Kokrak 125-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Cameron Smith 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Mackenzie Hughes 1501

Brendan Steele 150-1

Joel Dahmen 150-1

J.T. Poston 150-1

Joaquin Niemann 150-1

Charles Howell 175-1

Kevin Streelman 200-1

Tyler Duncan 200-1

Adam Hadwin 200-1

Richy Werenski 200-1

Mark Hubbard 200-1

Robby Shelton 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 200-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Talor Gooch 200-1

Max Homa 200-1

Danny Lee 225-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Adam Long 250-1

Michael Thompson 300-1

Jim Herman 300-1

Nick Taylor 300-1

Maverick McNealy 300-1

Andrew Landry 300-1

Carlos Ortiz 300-1

Tom Hoge 350-1