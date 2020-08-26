The penultimate leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs picks up on Thursday at the BMW Championship. A star-studded field at Olympia Fields is led by Tiger Woods, who needs a strong week to advance to the Tour Championship next week, and by reigning BMW Championship winner Justin Thomas.

Thomas enters the week ranked second in the FedEx Cup standings behind only Dustin Johnson while pacing ahead of Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger and Collin Morikawa. He finished in the top 50 of the Northern Trust last week, trailing off on the weekend after a solid start, while Johnson went on to an 11-stroke victory lap over the rest of the field.

Johnson and Thomas will take the first tee together when action starts Thursday with a 1:03 p.m. start time in a threesome with Daniel Berger, a flight before Tiger Woods goes off with Bubba Watson and Carlos Ortiz. Woods finished T58 at the Northern Trust last week but ended the event with a final-round 66 -- his best 18-hole score of the year.

Below are the full Round 1 tee times and pairing for Thursday.

BMW Championship tee times, pairings for Thursday

All times Eastern | Featured groups are italicized

Hole No. 1

12:30 p.m. -- Richy Werenski, Brendan Steele, Brian Harman

12:41 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman

12:52 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Ryan Palmer

1:03 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Lanto Griffin, Sebastian Munoz

1:14 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley

1:25 p.m. -- Robby Shelton, Jim Herman, Paul Casey

1:36 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Nick Taylor

1:47 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff, Mark Hubbard

1:58 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Brendon Todd

2:09 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

2:20 p.m. -- Jason Day, Michael Thompson, Talor Gooch

2:31 p.m. -- Max Homa, Charles Howell III, Louis Oosthuizen

Hole No. 10



12:30 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Harry Higgs, Adam Hadwin

12:41 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Joaquin Niemann

12:52 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

1:03 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger

1:14 p.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson

1:25 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Jason Kokrak, Maverick McNealy

1:36 p.m. -- Joel Dahman, Danny Lee, Tom Hoge

1:47 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay

1:58 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Champ

2:09 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer

2:20 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Corey Conners, Matt Kuchar