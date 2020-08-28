Hideki Matsuyama sunk a 66-foot putt for birdie on the final hole of his first round at the BMW Championship on Thursday to assume the outright lead at 3 under, giving him the edge over a crowded leaderboard that battled -- mostly unsuccessfully -- to hang around par on the challenging track at Olympia Fields. Matsuyama is one of only three golfers in the field to enter Round 2 in the red, with the rest of the field at par or above par.

Chasing him on the leaderboard is Tyler Duncan (-2), Mackenzie Hughes (-1) and a host of golfers at even-par led by Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau. Dustin Johnson, who is ranked first in the FedEx Cup playoff standings, sits at 1 over.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, playing partners in an upcoming charity match, both carded 3-over-par 73s to stay in the mix entering Friday. Thomas is second in the FedEx Cup playoff standings while Woods is battling with his playoff back against the wall. He likely needs at least a top 10 finish this week to qualify for next week's Tour Championship. That makes what he does Friday potentially must-watch television, else his season will meet its end.

Below are the full Round 1 tee times and pairing for Friday.

BMW Championship tee times, pairings for Friday

All times Eastern | Featured groups are italicized

Hole No. 1

12:30 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Danny Lee, Tom Hoge

12:41 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay

12:52 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Champ

1:03 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer

1:14 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Corey Conners, Matt Kuchar

1:25 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Harry Higgs, Adam Hadwin

1:36 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Joaquin Niemann

1:47 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

1:58 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger

2:09 p.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson

2:20 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Jason Kokrak, Maverick McNealy

Hole No. 10



12:30 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Nick Taylor

12:41 p.m. --Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff, Mark Hubbard

12:52 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

1:03 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

1:14 p.m. -- Jason Day, Michael Thompson, Talor Gooch

1:25 p.m. -- Max Homa, Charles Howell III, Louis Oosthuizen

1:36 p.m. -- Richy Werenski, Brendan Steele, Brian Harman

1:47 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman

1:58 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Ryan Palmer

2:09 p.m. --Scottie Scheffler, Lanto Griffin, Sebastian Munoz

2:20 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley

2:31 p.m. -- Robby Shelton, Jim Herman, Paul Casey