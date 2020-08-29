The wicked conditions at Olympia Fields weren't conducive to scoring on Friday, yet Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay managed to turn in their first under-par rounds of the week as they enter Saturday as co-leaders at the BMW Championship. Cantlay's 2-under-par 68 was tied for the best round of the field in Round 2, which bumped him from just outside the top 10 on the leaderboard to T1, while McIlroy strung together his most complete round this week led by a whopping 355.5 yard average off the tees as his length and precision powered his run up the standings.

Behind the duo stands Hideki Matsuyama in third at even-par tied with Dustin Johnson, who finished his day with consecutive birdies after a slow start to his day. Adam Scott, Brendon Todd, Louis Oosthuizen, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel are all lurking at 1 over and two strokes off the lead.

Elsewhere on the course Friday, Tiger Woods fell from the pack with a 5-over par 75 to drop outside the top 50 as he struggled with his putter for a second straight day. Justin Thomas had similar struggles getting going, carding a 4-over par 74. Tiger needs a huge weekend to qualify for the Tour Championship next week, and Thomas needs a weekend rebound to gain back momentum with next week's FedEx Cup finale looming.

Below are the full Round 3 tee times and pairings for Saturday.

BMW Championship tee times, pairings for Saturday

All times Eastern | Featured groups are italicized

Hole No. 1



8:10 a.m. -- Marc Leishman

8:15 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Kevin Streelman

8:25 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Andrew Landry

8:35 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Matt Kuchar

8:45 a.m. -- Jason Day, Charles Howell III

8:55 a.m. -- Adam Long, J.T. Poston

9:05 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa

9:15 a.m. -- Joel Dahman, Cameron Smith

9:25 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Robby Shelton

9:35 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy

9:45 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Ryan Palmer

9:55 a.m. -- Mark Hubbard, Justin Thomas

10:10 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Byeong Hun An

10:20 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Kevin Na

10:30 a.m. -- Max Homa, Richy Werenski

10:40 a.m. -- Harris English, Adam Hadwin

10:50 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Paul Casey

11:00 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Jason Kokrak

11:10 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Brian Harman

11:20 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Corey Conners

11:30 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Danny Lee

11:40 a.m. -- Harry Higgs, Patrick Reed

11:50 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Abraham Ancer

12:00 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, Tyler Duncan

12:15 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Jim Herman

12:25 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Lanto Griffin

12:35 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Joaquin Niemann

12:45 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau

12:55 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele

1:05 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson

1:15 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Mackenzie Hughes

1:25 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Tony Finau

1:35 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Brendon Todd

1:45 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson

1:55 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy