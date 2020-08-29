A mini-major championship has broken out at Olympia Fields as players fought to shoot something at (or even over) par at the 2020 BMW Championship. Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson will play together for the second consecutive day on Sunday, this time in the final pairing of the event. They'll be chased by some monstrous names playing great golf so far this week.

Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Jon Rahm are all just a few strokes back and all will tee off late on Sunday afternoon with a chance to win one of the biggest events of the year. On a nasty course with this leaderboard, the golf should be unbelievably compelling just as it has been all week long.

Tiger Woods will tee off well before those players and probably be home by the time the tournament ends late on Sunday afternoon. His round will be a good early litmus test for where the course is at and how it's playing (Round 3 was actually the easiest round by about a stroke and a half). That will be his last round of this season as he won't be moving on to next week's Tour Championship at East Lake.

Below are the full Round 4 tee times and pairings for Sunday.

BMW Championship tee times, pairings for Sunday

All times Eastern

Hole No. 1



9:10 a.m. -- Marc Leishman

9:15 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Jason Day

9:25 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch

9:35 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, J.T. Poston

9:45 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Tyler Duncan

9:55 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Adam Long

10:05 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Nick Taylor

10:15 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Tiger Woods

10:25 a.m. -- Harry Higgs, Tom Hoge

10:35 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Danny Lee

10:45 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin

11:00 a.m. -- Charles Howell III, Joel Dahmen

11:10 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Bryson DeChambeau

11:20 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Justin Thomas

11:30 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele

11:40 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland

11:50 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Kevin Na

12:00 p.m. -- Jim Herman, Alex Noren

12:10 p.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed

12:20 p.m. -- Richy Werenski, Paul Casey

12:30 p.m. -- Mark Hubbard, Max Homa

12:40 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Daniel Berger

12:50 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith

1:05 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Bill Horschel

1:15 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Harris English

1:25 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

1:35 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton

1:45 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Brian Harman

1:55 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin

2:05 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:15 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd

2:25 p.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Kevin Kisner

2:35 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Jon Rahm

2:45 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes

2:55 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson