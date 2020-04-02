2020 British Open set to be canceled due to growing coronavirus pandemic, per report

Despite other golf majors preceding it currently being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Open Championship is on the verge of being outright canceled, according to Golf Digest. The decision may be announced by the R&A as early as Thursday.

A cancellation would result in The Open not being played for the first time since World War II in 1945.

Scheduled to begin on July 16, The Open is fourth in the annual major rotation, contested after the Masters in April, PGA Championship in May and U.S. Open in June. The Masters and PGA Championship have been postponed, and it has previously been reported that the U.S. Open would be as well, though the USGA has not made an official announcement.

Wimbledon, which was scheduled to begin on June 29, was canceled by the All England Club on Wednesday. Citing a source, Golf Digest notes that it is easier for the R&A to cancel The Open rather than postpone it like other majors because the R&A carries an insurance policy with a clause for a global pandemic, similar to the one the All England Club has for Wimbledon.

It seems as if the R&A is clearly trying to get out ahead of what is beginning to become more clear, that sporting events are not likely to be played by this summer because of the danger the coronavirus poses on all fronts, even in a sport like golf that could technically be played while following social distancing guidelines.

The big question is what this does to the rest of the majors. There had previously been talk of simply inverting the major slate and starting the major season with the Open in July followed by the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Masters later in the fall.

Would golf's governing bodies hold three majors without the fourth? Is this a signal that golf in 2020 is pretty much over?

The United Kingdom has already seen several thousand deaths due to COVID-19, and with just over 100 days until the Open was to begin this summer, it appears that the R&A decided there wasn't enough time to hold out hope that things would settle or even to postpone the event until later in the year.

The problem with a postponement is that, because of where it sits on the map, The Open often has the least sunlight of the four majors. It's an event that sends everyone off the first tee, and with big fields and waning time as the year moves on, it would be difficult to host beyond the summer.

One question as it relates to that event is what happens to Royal St. George's as a host. The 150th Open in 2021 is slated for St. Andrews, but now the 2021 Open will no longer be the 150th. So does St. George's get another run at it next year, or does St. Andrews get the 149th playing? Minuscule questions in the face of a pandemic, of course, but the effects of this clearly will be felt for many years both in and out of the sports world.