The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek was supposed to be on one of the worst viewing schedules for those watching in the United States, but it is instead on one of the best. The event was moved from South Korea to Las Vegas because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the second consecutive week, we get cocktail hour (and a bit of primetime!) golf for the rest of the country.

This week's field is loaded, too, even without world No. 1 Dustin Johnson who had to withdraw because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are all playing, and they will be joined by Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka (for the first time in two months).

The golf should be terrific this week as the best in the world start to prepare for the Masters at this no-cut event. McIlroy said on Wednesday that Shadow Creek is actually a pretty decent spot to get some work in for Augusta National. And while the last major of 2020 will be on everyone's minds this week at the CJ Cup, I'm sure the $9.75 million purse at this week's event (not to mention, the elite field in attendance) will keep it in the background for a little while longer.

Want the sharpest DFS advice, picks and data-driven golf analysis? Listen below and subscribe to The First Cut Golf podcast where we explain what's happening on the course so you can win off of it.

Here's how you can watch the CJ Cup throughout the rest of the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

Featured groups: 12:45-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

Featured groups: 12:45-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio