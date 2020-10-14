Coronavirus concerns has moved the CJ Cup from Jeju Island in South Korea to Las Vegas for 2020, but several of the world's top players are making the move as well in an attempt to claim the 500 FedEx Cup points and $1.75 million first-place prize. Play begins at Shadow Creek alongside the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday morning with a star-studded field that includes the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka. Koepka, a four-time major champion, is slated to make his PGA Tour return after a two-month injury absence.

Koepka is listed at 25-1 in the latest 2020 CJ Cup odds from William Hill. Thomas, the defending champion of this event, is going off at 10-1, while Rahm (8-1), McIlroy (12-1) and Xander Schauffele (12-1) are among the top PGA contenders this week. Before locking in your 2020 CJ Cup picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $13,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets two weeks ago. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets.

The model was all over Dustin Johnson (8-5) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. And at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400). Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2020 CJ Cup field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 CJ Cup predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the CJ Cup 2020: Rory McIlroy, one of the top Vegas favorites at 12-1 according to William Hill, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy is coming off a strong showing at the U.S. Open, earning an eighth-place finish at Winged Foot. However, McIlroy has been inconsistent since the restart, finishing outside the top-30 six times in his last 10 starts on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The 18-time PGA Tour champion finished last season ranked 155th in driving accuracy percentage (56.34), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the CJ Cup 2020 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Morikawa has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The fifth-ranked player in the world is aiming to start the 2020-21 season strong after winning the 2020 PGA Championship for his first career major championship.

Morikawa has struggled in his opening events of the wraparound season, missing the cut at the U.S. Open and last week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. But Morikawa has all the game in the world, including a knack for scoring that netted 90 eagles in 2019-20. Morikawa's driving distance is 313.5 yards so far this season, which will come in handy at the 7,527-yard Shadow Creek layout and makes him a strong choice for your 2020 CJ Cup bets.

How to make 2020 CJ Cup picks

Also, the model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the 2020 CJ Cup? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2020 CJ Cup leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $13,500 since the restart, and find out.

2020 CJ Cup odds (via William Hill)

Jon Rahm 8-1

Justin Thomas 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Xander Schauffele 12-1

Matthew Wolff 18-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 25-1

Collin Morikawa 28-1

Tommy Fleetwood 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Daniel Berger 28-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Jason Day 40-1

Harris English 40-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Abraham Ancer 50-1

Brendon Todd 66-1

Joaquin Niemann 66-1

Kevin Kisner 66-1

Billy Horschel 66-1

Ian Poulter 66-1

Bubba Watson 70-1

Jordan Spieth 70-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sebastian Munoz 100-1

Mackenzie Hughes 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Cameron Smith 100-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Kevin Na 100-1

Kevin Streelman 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1