Brooks Koepka is set to make his first start on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship in August. Koepka finished on top of the leaderboard at the CJ Cup in 2018, defeating runner-up Gary Woodland by four strokes. Koepka will have some stiff competition in the 2020 CJ Cup field with fellow major winners like Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy set to tee it up this week.

Koepka, who's recorded seven victories on the PGA Tour, is going off at 25-1 in the 2020 CJ Cup odds from William Hill. Other top 2020 CJ Cup contenders include Johnson (10-1), Thomas (12-1), Jon Rahm (11-1), McIlroy (14-1) and Xander Schauffele (14-1).

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the CJ Cup 2020: Rory McIlroy, one of the top Vegas favorites at 14-1 according to William Hill, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy is coming off a strong showing at the U.S. Open, earning an eighth place finish at Winged Foot. However, McIlroy has been extremely inconsistent since the restart, finishing outside the top-30 six times in his last 10 starts on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The 18-time PGA Tour champion finished last season ranked 155th in driving accuracy percentage (56.34), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the CJ Cup 2020 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Cantlay earned a top-10 finish at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last week after shooting three rounds of 65 or lower. Cantlay has proven he has what it takes to compete with the best players on the PGA Tour. In fact, the 28-year-old has recorded two victories on the PGA Tour to go along with 26 top-10 finishes.

Cantlay finished the 2019-20 PGA Tour season ranked inside the top 20 in a number of important statistical categories, including birdie average (4.15), scoring average (69.764), putting average (1.723) and strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.097). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong play in 2020 CJ Cup bets.

2020 CJ Cup odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Matthew Wolff 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 25-1

Collin Morikawa 28-1

Tommy Fleetwood 28-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Daniel Berger 28-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Jason Day 40-1

Harris English 40-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Abraham Ancer 50-1

Brendon Todd 66-1

Joaquin Niemann 66-1

Kevin Kisner 66-1

Billy Horschel 66-1

Ian Poulter 66-1

Bubba Watson 70-1

Jordan Spieth 70-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sebastian Munoz 100-1

Mackenzie Hughes 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Cameron Smith 100-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Kevin Na 100-1

Kevin Streelman 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1