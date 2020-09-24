The third event of the 2020-21 PGA Tour season is set to begin on Thursday with more than 100 golfers a field primed to take the course and compete for this year's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Set in the beautiful backdrop of the Dominican Republic, the annual event is being played for the fifth time but features an expanded purse at stake -- from $3 million last year to $4 million this year -- with nearly one-fourth of that chunk of change going to the victor.

On the heels of last week's U.S. Open, some of the stars of the sport have opted to sit on the sidelines this week. But there's still a handful of some of the most talented golfers in the game grinding it out this week, including a trio of talents coming off top-30 finishes at the first major championship of the season in Will Zalatoris, Adam Long and Charles Howell III.

Of those three, Zalatoris is the unsurprising favorite to win it this week, according to William Hill Sportsbook. Zalatoris finished T6 with Dustin Johnson in the U.S. Open last week and was one stroke off the pace of second-place finisher Matthew Wolff over his final 36 holes at Winged Foot, one of the toughest courses in the country. Between that career-best finish at a major championship event and his early-week hole-in-one, he's got some serious momentum at his sails as he parachutes into paradise this week.

All times Eastern

Rounds 1-2 (Thursday, Friday)

Rounds starts: 6:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 (Saturday, Sunday)

Rounds starts: TBA

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio