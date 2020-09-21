Graeme McDowell will look to defend his title when the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship tees off on Thursday from the Corales Golf Course at the Puntacana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic. McDowell, a four-time PGA Tour champion, stunned the PGA with an 18-under par performance, which helped him claim his first victory on tour in almost five years. He'll have some stiff competition in the 2020 Corales Puntacana Championship field as proven veterans like Pat Perez, Charley Hoffman, Henrik Stenson and Luke List tee it up.

McDowell, who's also claimed 10 international victories, is listed as a 50-1 long shot in the 2020 Corales Puntacana Championship odds from William Hill. The top 2020 Corales Puntacana Championship contenders include Mackenzie Hughes (16-1), Corey Conners (18-1) and Will Zalatoris (12-1), who's coming off a sixth-place finish at the U.S. Open last week.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2020: Mackenzie Hughes, who earned a runner-up finish at this event last year and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top-five. Hughes put together a strong season in 2019-20, making it all the way to the Tour Championship, where he finished inside the top-15. However, Hughes has been extremely inconsistent throughout his career, missing the cut 10 times on the PGA Tour last season.

Hughes' inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The 29-year-old finished last season ranked 158th in driving accuracy percentage (55.77), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard in the Dominican Republic this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Corales Puntacana Championship 2020 field.

Another surprise: Charles Howell III, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Howell has proven he has what it takes to compete with the best players on the PGA Tour. In fact, the 41-year-old has recorded three victories on the PGA Tour to go along with 16 runner-up finishes. He also racked up four top-12 finishes in the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, which includes a T-3 finish at the 3M Open in July.

Howell finished the 2019-20 PGA Tour season ranked inside the top 50 in a number of important statistical categories, including strokes gained: around-the-green (.392) and greens in regulation percentage (68.76). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong play in 2020 Corales Puntacana Championship bets.

2020 Corales Puntacana Championship odds (via William Hill)

Will Zalatoris 12-1

Mackenzie Hughes 16-1

Corey Conners 18-1

Sam Burns 18-1

Adam long 25-1

Charles Howell 28-1

Emiliano Grillo 28-1

Thomas Detry 33-1

Denny McCarthy 35-1

Henrik Stenson 35-1

Pat Perez 40-1

Branden Grace 40-1

Luke List 40-1

Henrik Norlander 40-1

Brian Stuard 40-1

Sepp Straka 40-1

Kristoffer Ventura 40-1

Adam Schenk 40-1

Xinjun Zhang 40-1

Charley Hoffman 40-1

Kyle Stanley 40-1

Patrick Rodgers 50-1

Bo Hoag 50-1

Jhonattan Vegas 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Brice Garnett 50-1

Will Gordon 66-1

Matt Jones 66-1

James Hahn 66-1

Rob Oppenheim 66-1

Keith Mitchell 66-1

Chris Kirk 66-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 80-1

Kevin Chappell 80-1

Ben Martin 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Seamus Power 80-1

Cameron Percy 80-1

Chris Baker 80-1

Kurt Kitayama 80-1

Beau Hossler 80-1

Sam Ryder 80-1

Chris Stroud 100-1

Joohyung Kim 100-1

Bronson Burgoon 100-1

Justin Suh 100-1

Roberto Diaz 100-1

Joseph Bramlett 100-1

C.T. Pan 100-1

Tim Wilkinson 100-1

Matthew NeSmith 100-1

Alex Cejka 100-1

J.J. Spaun 100-1

David Hearn 100-1

Anirban Lahiri 100-1

Wes Roach 100-1

Josh Teater 100-1

Vincent Whaley 100-1