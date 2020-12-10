This week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and accompanying Race to Dubai is akin to the PGA Tour's Tour Championship and FedEx Cup with a field that, while not quite equivalent to the Tour Championship, should provide for the same type of dramatic ending to the season.

Among the participants are Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed and Lee Westwood. Reed actually leads the Race to Dubai, despite only playing one European Tour-specific tournament over the course of the entire year.

Past winners of the Race to Dubai include Jon Rahm, Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson (2x), Rory McIlroy (3x) and Justin Rose. And while the 2020 field is not quite as illustrious as it has been in the past because of COVID-19, it seems likely that another big name will join that elite group.

Here's how you can keep up with the action all week at the DP World Tour Championship, which will determine who adds their name to a long list of big-time Race to Dubai champions.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 2-3 -- Thursday-Saturday



Round starts: 10 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 2-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Round 4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 9:30 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30-7:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1:30-7:30 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com