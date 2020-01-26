2020 Farmers Insurance Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open live on Sunday
The first big-time PGA Tour event of the calendar year wraps up Sunday as the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open comes to a close at Torrey Pines. Tiger Woods tees off at 12:45 p.m., five shots back of leader Jon Rahm as Woods looks to make a huge surge in the final round and pull off the 83rd of his PGA Tour career.
Rahm is atop the pack with Ryan Palmer one stroke off the lead and Rory McIlroy threatening from two back. There's a star-studded top of the leaderboard as Torrey Pines comes to a close on Sunday, and it should bring plenty of action for you to watch now that the weather delays of the prior days are out of the way.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured holes and groups: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
