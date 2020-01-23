2020 Farmers Insurance Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open live this week
The first big-time event of the calendar year takes place on the PGA Tour this week as the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open gets started on Thursday at Torrey Pines. Tiger Woods tees off at 12:30 p.m. alongside Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm as he looks for his ninth victory on this course and the 83rd of his PGA Tour career.
Woods, despite winning in his last outing, is not the favorite though. Both Rahm and Rory McIlroy are heavier favorites than the seven-time winner of this event. And contending for this year's title will be even more difficult than holding off those two. Last year's winner Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler will all be in the mix as well.
It should be a fun first monster tournament of the season as we start to descend into the heart of the golf schedule as 2020 (and whatever it brings for Tiger Woods at the age of 44) begins to unfold.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: Noon
Featured groups: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 10:30 a.m.
Featured holes and groups: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured holes and groups: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
