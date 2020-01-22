2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds: PGA picks, Tiger Woods predictions by advanced model that nailed six majors

The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open field features 156 of the world's top golfers, and the winner might be the player who can handle the longer format at Torrey Pines. The San Diego-based course is playing at 7,765 yards this season, making it the longest ever to host an official PGA event. It's no surprise to see powerful hitters like Rory McIlroy (13-2), Jon Rahm (15-2) and Tony Finau (22-1) among the top-10 favorites in the latest 2020 Farmers Insurance odds.

Experience will be a factor as well, and that's why former winners like Tiger Woods (10-1), Jason Day (40-1) and Brandt Snedeker (40-1) are also among the top Farmers Insurance Open 2020 contenders. The first 2020 Farmers Insurance Open tee times are at Noon ET on Thursday. Before locking in any 2020 Farmers Insurance Open picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, check out the predictions, prop bets, and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the Famers Insurance Open 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a seven-time winner of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10.

Woods is making his 2020 PGA Tour debut this week at Torrey Pines, where he has won on eight different occasions, including the 2008 U.S. Open. The seven-time Farmers Insurance Open champion has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 6 after an extremely successful 2019 campaign that saw him record his fifth career green jacket at the Masters.

However, Woods' last Farmers Insurance Open victory came all the way back in 2013. The 44-year-old has also finished 20th or worse in his last four starts at this event. Woods is not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 10-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Gary Woodland, a 33-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 35-year old PGA Tour veteran had just three all-time wins heading into the 2018-19 season, but he had a breakthrough performance at the 2019 U.S. Open, holding off Brooks Koepka for a three-stroke victory to claim his first major title.

He's carried that momentum into the 2019-2020 campaign, finishing in the top 10 in four of the five events he's played, including top-five showings at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges and Zozo Championship. He ranked 13th on tour in driving distance last season (308.2 yards), so the length at Torrey Pines shouldn't bother him. And since he's hitting 76 percent of greens in regulation thus far in 2019-20, he should be able to pile up birdies and climb the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard in short order.

Also, the model says two other golfers with 2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds of 22-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs, and the model's 2020 Farmers Insurance Open props, could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 13-2

Jon Rahm 15-2

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Collin Morikawa 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Scottie Scheffler 33-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Jason Day 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Ryan Palmer 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Marc Leishman 55-1

Bud Cauley 66-1

Russell Knox 66-1

Francesco Molinari 66-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Cameron Champ 70-1

Emiliano Grillo 70-1

Billy Horschel 70-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Lucas Glover 80-1

Lanto Griffin 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Rory Sabbatini 80-1

Denny McCarthy 90-1

Sebastian Munoz 90-1

Pat Perez 90-1

Bronson Burgoon 100-1

Joel Dahmen 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Carlos Ortiz 100-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Nick Watney 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1