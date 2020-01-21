2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds: PGA picks, Tiger Woods predictions from proven model that nailed six majors

The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open marks the second straight PGA Tour stop in California after last week's trip to La Quinta. Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are among the entrants in the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open field, and with a $7.5 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points on the line, the action from Torrey Pines Golf Course in the San Diego area should be riveting.

The current Farmers Insurance Open odds 2020 list McIlroy as the 13-2 favorite, with Rahm (15-2) and Woods (10-1) going off at 10-1 or lower. Justin Rose (14-1), Rickie Fowler (14-1), Hideki Matsuyama (14-1) and Xander Schauffele (16-1) are next on the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds board, with no other golfer going off lower than 22-1.

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

Now that the Famers Insurance Open 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a seven-time winner of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10.

Woods is making his 2020 PGA Tour debut this week at Torrey Pines, where he has won on eight different occasions, including the 2008 U.S. Open. The seven-time Farmers Insurance Open champion has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 6 after an extremely successful 2019 campaign that saw him record his fifth career green jacket at the Masters.

However, Woods' last Farmers Insurance Open victory came all the way back in 2013. The 44-year-old has also finished 20th or worse in his last four starts at this event. Woods is not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 10-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Gary Woodland, a 33-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Woodland has played extremely well at this event over the years. In fact, he has finished 12th or better in his last two Farmers Insurance Open starts, including a ninth place run in 2019. He'll also enter this week's event full of confidence after finishing in the top 10 in his last three starts on the PGA Tour.

Woodland's low scoring average is what makes him an intriguing play this week at Torrey Pines. The 2019 U.S. Open champion enters the 2020 Famers Insurance Open ranked 17th in birdie average (4.56) and 14th in scoring average (69.787). He has all the tools needed to climb the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard in short order.

Also, the model says two other golfers with 2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds of 22-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title.

2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds:

Rory McIlroy 13-2

Jon Rahm 15-2

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Collin Morikawa 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Scottie Scheffler 33-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Jason Day 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Ryan Palmer 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Marc Leishman 55-1

Bud Cauley 66-1

Russell Knox 66-1

Francesco Molinari 66-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Cameron Champ 70-1

Emiliano Grillo 70-1

Billy Horschel 70-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Lucas Glover 80-1

Lanto Griffin 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Rory Sabbatini 80-1

Denny McCarthy 90-1

Sebastian Munoz 90-1

Pat Perez 90-1

Bronson Burgoon 100-1

Joel Dahmen 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Carlos Ortiz 100-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Nick Watney 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1