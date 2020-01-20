2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds: PGA picks, Tiger Woods predictions from same model that nailed six majors

The PGA Tour's return to Torrey Pines for Thursday's 2020 Farmers Insurance Open also means Tiger Woods is back. He will seek his record-setting 83rd PGA Tour victory when he makes his first start of the calendar year as part of a star-studded 2020 Farmers Insurance Open field. Woods has won the Farmers seven times and also captured the 2008 U.S. Open at the scenic cliffside course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

According to the current 2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds, Woods is 10-1 to win it all, while Rory McIlroy is the favorite at 13-2. Past winner Jon Rahm is 15-2, while Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and defending champion Justin Rose are all 14-1. Play gets underway at the 7,698-yard South Course and 7,258-yard North Course on Thursday at noon ET. Before locking in any 2020 Farmers Insurance Open picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the Famers Insurance Open 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a seven-time winner of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10.

Woods is making his 2020 PGA Tour debut this week at Torrey Pines, where he has won on eight different occasions, including the 2008 U.S. Open. The seven-time Farmers Insurance Open champion has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 6 after an extremely successful 2019 campaign that saw him record his fifth career green jacket at the Masters.

However, Woods' last Farmers Insurance Open victory came all the way back in 2013. The 44-year-old has also finished 20th or worse in his last four starts at this event. Woods is not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 10-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 33-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The United States Presidents Cup stalwart has had a strong season so far, finishing second at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and eighth at the WGC-HSBC Champions. Reed took eventual winner Justin Thomas to three extra holes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions before falling short in a thrilling playoff and also won a pivotal singles point for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup.

Reed's strong play is a spillover from his 2018-19 results, when he won The Northern Trust, earned almost $3.6 million and finished ninth in the FedEx Cup points race. The 2018 Masters champion finished in a tie for 13th at last season's Farmers Insurance Open, his best finish at Torrey Pines.

Also, the model says two other golfers with 2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds of 22-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

