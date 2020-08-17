The end of the 2019-20 PGA Tour regular season has come and gone, and -- just like the NBA on Monday -- the PGA Tour is headed for this season's playoffs. This year's edition will look a lot like last year's, with just three events and a monstrous payout at the very end of it all.

The storylines at the 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs -- sandwiched by the PGA Championship on one side and U.S. Open on the other -- are quite compelling. We could see the longest run of golf from Tiger Woods in a year, we could get our first three-time winner of the FedEx Cup and we'll definitely get three interesting golf courses as another season winds down.

Let's take a look at what to watch for over the next three weeks.

FedEx Cup Playoffs format, schedule

The structure of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is such that the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings (accumulated throughout the season) make it to this week's Northern Trust at TPC Boston. Following that event, the pool will be whittled down to 70 for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields and finally to 30 for the Tour Championship at East Lake.

There's plenty of room for movement after each event, though, as points awarded to the winners of the first two will be triple what they were throughout the regular season (i.e. one win here is worth three wins during the regular season). Once the 30 finalists are determined for East Lake, they will start out at different places on the leaderboard. Whoever is first at that point will start the Tour Championship at 10 under. Whoever is in second will start at 8 under and so on down the board.

FedEx Cup Playoffs prize money

Short answer: a lot. Longer answer: $60 million will be distributed among the 125 players with the winner of the Tour Championship earning $15 million. The runner up at East Lake earns a cool $5 million. Third place is good for $4 million. Simply making it to the Tour Championship is worth $400,000, and even if you make it to the playoffs and finish last, you still get a nice little $100,000 bonus.

Current top 10

The standings can and will change a lot in a short period of time. Last year, Abraham Ancer started the playoffs at 67th, just inside the cut line to make it to the second event. When he finished second at the first event, he moved into the top 10 and made it all the way to East Lake. So take this top 10 with that grain of salt, knowing there can (and likely will) be plenty of movement.

Justin Thomas (2,458 points) Collin Morikawa (1,902) Webb Simpson (1,878) Bryson DeChambeau (1,657) Sungjae Im (1,633) Patrick Reed (1,426) Daniel Berger (1,347) Rory McIlroy (1,327) Brendon Todd (1,316) Jon Rahm (1,295)

Winning the first event is worth 1,500 points or more than all but five players have accumulated throughout the entire season.

Favorites

Despite all the potential movement, most of the usual suspects are atop the favorites list as we head into event No. 1 this week at TPC Boston. Below are their odds for the Northern Trust via William Hill Sportsbook. Odds for the FedEx Cup Playoff champion are not yet available.

Justin Thomas: 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 12-1

Jon Rahm: 14-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Dustin Johnson: 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

McIlroy is going for his second FedEx Cup title in a row and third overall. Only he and Woods have won twice, and last year, McIlroy became the first to secure the newly-implemented $15 million first prize handed out at the Tour Championship. Some of the players ahead of him -- including Thomas and DeChambeau -- will be difficult to overcome, though. Thomas won the FedEx Cup back in 2017 and is the only PGA Tour player with three wins so far this season.

On the bubble

There are also some players that are currently not slated to make it to the second playoff event, depending on how the Northern Trust plays out. Rickie Fowler (88th), Tommy Fleetwood (89th), Brooks Koepka (97th) and Jordan Spieth (100th) would all be on the outside looking in if things stay the way they are right now. Last year, Spieth finished in the top 10 at the Northern Trust and played his way into the BMW Championship before missing out on the Tour Championship.

What about Tiger?

Woods starts the FedEx Cup in 49th place, which is actually pretty solid given how little he's played in 2020. He's been buoyed by the fact that he won this season at the Zozo Championship last fall (which feels like 38 years ago). Woods has won this event twice and finished second two years ago (when he won the Tour Championship -- back when you could technically win the Tour Championship but not the FedEx Cup), but he failed to make the Tour Championship last year when the end of his season was besieged by injuries.

FedEx Cup Playoffs picks

There are some really interesting choices here as we head into the playoffs. It's easy to pick Thomas or even somebody like McIlroy or Rahm, but the value just isn't there. Instead -- again, because of how much movement there can be within these playoffs -- the value rests further down the list at somebody like Patrick Cantlay, who's currently just outside the top 30, or Xander Schauffele, who is currently 11th.

Even Koepka, who will be around 50-1 or so, is interesting because he could easily play his way into the Tour Championship this week with a good showing at TPC Boston. One other intriguing play is Daniel Berger, who is playing some of the best golf of his career and currently ranked ahead of both McIlroy and Rahm in the FedEx Cup standings.

Regardless of who wins, though, the next three weeks will be a lot of fun as the best in the world go to some great courses for a boatload of money with the U.S. Open at Winged Foot just beyond the end of this road. Buckle up for the next month, it's going to be a great ride.