2020 Genesis Invitational Fantasy golf rankings, best expert picks: Fade Tiger Woods, back Justin Rose

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy leads a loaded field at this week's 2020 Genesis Invitational, the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods at Riviera Country Club. McIlroy tied for fourth at this tournament last year and has yet to finish outside the top five this season. Incredibly, since the start of 2019, McIlroy has 15 top-six finishes, but where should he be in your 2020 Genesis Invitational Fantasy golf rankings?

The world's top five players have descended on Riviera, with Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson all expecting to contend as well. Who can you rely on with your Fantasy golf picks in a loaded field? Before you finalize your lineups, you need to check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at the Masters.

At the 2020 Phoenix Open, Gehman's top DFS lineup featured the winner, Webb Simpson, and cashed in every standard contest and finished in the top 9 percent of all DraftKings lineups. All six golfers in his lineup made the cut, a feat only 8 percent of lineups could boast. Now Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the Genesis Invitational so you can crush your Fantasy golf leagues.

Gehman says Woods doesn't even crack the top five. Woods would love nothing more than to win his record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour event this week, and Riviera is where he played his first PGA Tour event at age 16. But the course has never been kind to Woods, who has zero wins in 12 tries at Riviera.

Gehman, however, believes Justin Rose will exceed expectations, calling the 10-time PGA Tour winner a top-10 player this week. Rose, 39, tied for fourth in his last appearance here in 2017, shooting 11-under. And since last year's Masters, Rose has missed only one cut.

