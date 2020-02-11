2020 Genesis Invitational Fantasy golf rankings, top expert picks: Fade Tiger Woods, back Justin Rose

Tiger Woods goes for his record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour victory this week at the 2020 Genesis Invitational, an event Woods will host at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Woods, who's tied with Sam Snead at 82 career wins, would love to break the record at his own tournament, but he's never won in 12 appearances at Riviera. So, where should Woods be in your Fantasy golf rankings?

Woods must contend with a 2020 Genesis Open field featuring nine of the world's top 10 players, including the top five: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. Before you finalize your lineups, you need to check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at the Masters.

At the 2020 Phoenix Open, Gehman's top DFS lineup featured the winner, Webb Simpson, and cashed in every standard contest and finished in the top 9 percent of all DraftKings lineups. All six golfers in his lineup made the cut, a feat only 8 percent of lineups could boast. Now Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the Genesis Invitational so you can crush your Fantasy golf leagues.

Gehman says Woods doesn't even crack the top five. Woods has just three top-10 finishes in 12 tries at Riviera. He tied for 15th last year and missed the cut in 2018. In fact, Woods hasn't had a top-10 finish in this tournament since 2004. It's a course that has "stymied" Woods, per Gehman.

However, Gehman is surprisingly high on Justin Rose, pegging him for a strong top-10 finish. The 10-time PGA Tour winner last played this tournament in 2017 and excelled, tying for fourth at 11-under. Always strong with his irons, Rose finished last season a career-high 17th in strokes gained putting (+0.50).

Gehman also loves a player who has not finished a tournament in North America since last fall, saying this golfer is poised to shake off the rust in a big way. He's sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, at SportsLine.

