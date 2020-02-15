2020 Genesis Invitational: Live stream, watch online, Tiger Woods start time, TV channel

The 2020 Genesis Invitational features one of the more loaded fields that we've seen throughout recent tournaments, and with the first two rounds at Riviera now in the books, it's time to get down to the business of the weekend action.

Through two rounds of action at the Genesis Invitational, Matt Kuchar sits atop the leaderboard but he is by no means free of some stiff competition chomping at his heels. Leading this group of top contenders is Rory McIlroy, who is locked in after firing off a 67 in Round 2 on Friday to put him just two shots back of Kuchar and the lead.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action this weekend at Riviera.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio