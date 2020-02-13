2020 Genesis Invitational: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Genesis Invitational live this week

Are you ready for a major-like field at a major-like course for four straight days? I am.

The 2020 Genesis Invitational -- with a reduced field of 120 and an increased purse of nearly $10 million -- starts on Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. There will be plenty of stars in attendance. 

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and every top-10 player in the world not named Webb Simpson will be there. So will past champs like Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson. 

The coverage will be bountiful, too, with [checks notes] over 50 hours on PGA Tour Live and television over the final four days of this week.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9:45 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

