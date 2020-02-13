2020 Genesis Invitational: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

Are you ready for a major-like field at a major-like course for four straight days? I am.

The 2020 Genesis Invitational -- with a reduced field of 120 and an increased purse of nearly $10 million -- starts on Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. There will be plenty of stars in attendance.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and every top-10 player in the world not named Webb Simpson will be there. So will past champs like Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson.

The coverage will be bountiful, too, with [checks notes] over 50 hours on PGA Tour Live and television over the final four days of this week.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9:45 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio