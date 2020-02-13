2020 Genesis Invitational: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Genesis Invitational live this week
Are you ready for a major-like field at a major-like course for four straight days? I am.
The 2020 Genesis Invitational -- with a reduced field of 120 and an increased purse of nearly $10 million -- starts on Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. There will be plenty of stars in attendance.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and every top-10 player in the world not named Webb Simpson will be there. So will past champs like Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson.
The coverage will be bountiful, too, with [checks notes] over 50 hours on PGA Tour Live and television over the final four days of this week.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 9:45 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 9:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Genesis Invitational picks, odds, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Genesis Open 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard.
-
Tiger, Genesis Round 1 tee times
Big Cat, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka take on Riviera Country Club this week
-
Best 2020 Genesis Open expert picks
Sal Johnson nailed the Masters and PGA Championship last year.
-
2020 Genesis Invitational picks, odds
It's time to get ready for the first monster golf event of 2020
-
Top Genesis Invitational PGA DFS picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Genesis Open fantasy golf rankings 2020
Rick Gehman just revealed his Fantasy golf picks for the 2020 Genesis Open.
-
Genesis leaderboard: Round 1 live updates
Live scoring, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country...
-
Marc Leishman wins Farmers Insurance Open
Leishman held strong during the final round to halt the threats of both Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy