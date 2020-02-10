2020 Genesis Invitational odds: PGA picks, Tiger Woods predictions from same model that nailed six majors

The 2020 Genesis Invitational gets underway on Thursday at Riviera Country Club. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on this star-studded event, which brings together the top players in the world to compete at a highly-challenging course. It's a strong 2020 Genesis Open field that includes plenty of big names like Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy, who just regained the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time since 2015, is going off as the favorite in the latest 2020 Genesis Invitational odds at 7-1, followed closely by Thomas at 15-2. Jon Rahm is close behind at 8-1, while Johnson, who won this event in 2017, is fetching 14-1 Genesis Open odds. Before locking in any 2020 Genesis Invitational picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected 2020 Genesis Open leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup and Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2020 Genesis Invitational field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, who's seeking his record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour victory, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10.

Woods is off to a blistering start this season. He earned his 82nd career PGA Tour victory earlier this season at the Zozo Championship and followed that up with a ninth-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. However, the 15-time major champion has struggled mightily over the years at Riviera Country Club. In fact, Riviera is the only PGA Tour venue he's played more than four times in his professional career without a victory. There are far better values to be had in this loaded Genesis Open 2020 field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 26-year old comes into the Genesis Invitational 2020 full of confidence after several strong years on tour. He's finished in the top 10 in four of the last seven majors, and more recently, he's recorded two runner-up finishes in his last four starts. He's also finished 15th or better in his last two starts at this event. In addition, Schauffele enters the Genesis Open 2020 ranked fourth on the PGA Tour in both birdie average (4.89) and scoring average (69.243), which bodes well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

