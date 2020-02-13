2020 Genesis Invitational pairings, tee times: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 2 on Friday
Big Cat, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka take on Riviera Country Club this week
When you have a loaded field, then you eagerly anticipate some of the amazing groupings you're about to enjoy. That's what we have this week to start off the 2020 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
After one round, Matt Kuchar is out front after shooting a round of the day 64. But there's plenty of contenders within range, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Jon Rahm and much more. They will have a chance to hunt down the lead on Friday when playing with some other superstars.
Can't get enough golf? Subscribe to The First Cut with Kyle Porter where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.
I listed a few of the great tee times and pairings below with a link to all 120 tee times in the field on Friday morning at Riviera. Be sure to note that the tee times will be split between the first and 10th tees to start the round.
Genesis Invitational -- Round 2 tee times
All times Eastern
- 10:16 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Steve Stricker (No. 10)
- 10:27 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose (No. 10)
- 10:37 a.m. -- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau (No. 10)
- 2:41 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (No. 1)
- 2:52 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson (No. 1)
- 3:02 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise, Jason Day (No. 1)
All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.
Round 2 -- Friday
Round starts: 9:45 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 9:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
How to watch the 2020 Genesis Inv.
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Genesis Invitational live this week
-
Genesis Invitational picks, odds, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Genesis Open 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard.
-
Best 2020 Genesis Open expert picks
Sal Johnson nailed the Masters and PGA Championship last year.
-
2020 Genesis Invitational picks, odds
It's time to get ready for the first monster golf event of 2020
-
Top Genesis Invitational PGA DFS picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Genesis Open fantasy golf rankings 2020
Rick Gehman just revealed his Fantasy golf picks for the 2020 Genesis Open.
-
Genesis leaderboard: Round 1 live updates
Live scoring, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country...
-
Marc Leishman wins Farmers Insurance Open
Leishman held strong during the final round to halt the threats of both Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy