2020 Genesis Invitational pairings, tee times: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 2 on Friday

When you have a loaded field, then you eagerly anticipate some of the amazing groupings you're about to enjoy. That's what we have this week to start off the 2020 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

After one round, Matt Kuchar is out front after shooting a round of the day 64. But there's plenty of contenders within range, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Jon Rahm and much more. They will have a chance to hunt down the lead on Friday when playing with some other superstars.

I listed a few of the great tee times and pairings below with a link to all 120 tee times in the field on Friday morning at Riviera. Be sure to note that the tee times will be split between the first and 10th tees to start the round.

Genesis Invitational -- Round 2 tee times

All times Eastern

10:16 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Steve Stricker (No. 10)

-- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Steve Stricker (No. 10) 10:27 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose (No. 10)

-- J.B. Holmes, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose (No. 10) 10:37 a.m. -- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau (No. 10)

-- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau (No. 10) 2:41 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (No. 1)

2:52 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson (No. 1)

-- Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson (No. 1) 3:02 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise, Jason Day (No. 1)

All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.

Round 2 -- Friday

Round starts: 9:45 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio