2020 Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 1 on Thursday

Big Cat, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka take on Riviera Country Club this week

A loaded field means big-time featured groups this week at the 2020 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. 

Obviously, any group Tiger Woods is in is going to be monster (shout out to last year when Rory McIlroy said Tiger gives up two shots a tournament because of the circus always following him around), and he's grouped with another top-10 guy in Justin Thomas as well as his pal, Steve Stricker.

Speaking of McIlroy, he's in a monster group of his own with Patrick Cantlay (my pick this week) and two-time winner Dustin Johnson. Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson (both multiple-time winners here) get the No. 2 player in the world (as of this week), Brooks Koepka.

All of these are astoundingly compelling, and they're not the only great threesomes, either. I listed a few more of the greats below with a link to all 120 tee times in the field on Thursday morning at Riviera.

Genesis Invitational -- Round 1 tee times

All times Eastern

  • 10:16 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (No. 10)
  • 10:27 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson (No. 10)
  • 10:37 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise, Jason Day (No. 10)
  • 2:41 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Steve Stricker (No. 1)
  • 2:52 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose (No. 1)
  • 3:03 p.m. -- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau (No. 1)

All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.  

Round 1 -- Thursday

Round starts: 9:45 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

