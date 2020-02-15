2020 Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 4 on Sunday
Tiger Woods is way back, but the trio at the top should provide fireworks on Sunday
I did not envision "late tee time for Tiger Woods on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational" engendering this little excitement, but here we are. Woods is so far back in this field that he'll go off the 10th tee just before the leaders of the tournament play off the first. He'll be paired with Brendon Todd and J.J. Spaun as he completes his second tournament of 2020.
Just after Woods goes, the leaders of the tournament at 10 under -- Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott -- will tee it up as they chase down another win. McIlroy is the favorite, but that will be the most entertaining final trio we've had so far this year.
Two back of that pack is a threesome of Dustin Johnson, Max Homa and Talor Gooch, all of whom will be looking to disrupt the party at the front. The golf on Sunday should be absolutely fantastic just as it pretty much always is at Riviera Country Club.
Genesis Invitational -- Round 4 tee times
All times Eastern
- 1:03 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark (No. 1)
- 1:14 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Brendon Todd, J.J. Spaun (No. 10)
- 1:24 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Max Homa, Talor Gooch (No. 1)
- 1:35 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Joel Dahmen, Harold Varner III (No. 1)
- 1:45 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar (No. 1)
All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
