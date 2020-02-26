2020 Honda Classic Fantasy golf rankings, best expert picks: Fade Charl Schwartzel, back Ian Poulter

World No. 3 Brooks Koepka will play just his second tournament this year when the PGA Tour begins its Florida swing with this week's Honda Classic. Koepka, who tied for 43rd at the Genesis Invitational, joins 2017 Honda Classic champion Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland and Justin Rose as the top favorites to tame the Champion Course at PGA National. All told, six of the world's top 20-ranked golfers have descended on Palm Beach Gardens. Who should be on top of your Fantasy golf rankings for the 2020 Honda Classic, and which sleepers should you roster?

Fowler is a trendy pick following his runner-up finish last year, when he posted weekend scores of 66-67. He has three top-10 finishes in four appearances at the Honda Classic. Is Fowler a must-have for your Fantasy golf picks? Before finalizing any lineups, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at the Masters.

Last week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Moreover, Gehman was higher than most on Tyrell Hatton as he made his first start since November following wrist surgery. Gehman included Hatton in his top 30, and Hatton went on to shoot 13-under, tying for sixth.

Now Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the 2020 Honda Classic over at SportsLine so you can crush your Fantasy golf leagues.

For the Honda Classic 2020, Gehman is fading Charl Schwartzel even though he has two top-five finishes in his last five starts. "He spent his entire 2019 on the wrong side of the cut," Gehman told SportsLine. "He missed seven of 12 cuts worldwide and has missed another three of four this year. The rare upside does not justify the risk."

Gehman, however, is higher than most on Ian Poulter. "He's a short-game specialist playing a course where getting up and down will be critical," Gehman said, noting Poulter ranked 24th in strokes gained putting and 29th in strokes gained around the green last season.

Gehman also loves a player who has not won a PGA Tour event in a decade, saying this overlooked pro has been knocking on the door and arrives in Palm Beach Gardens in peak form. Gehman is sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2020 Honda Classic? Who are the top golfers to target this week? And which overlooked player, who has not won a PGA Tour event in a decade, can help you win your leagues? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf power rankings for the Honda Classic, all from the data scientist who placed four of his top six golfers in the top six last week.