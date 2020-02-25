2020 Honda Classic Fantasy golf rankings, expert picks: Fade Charl Schwartzel, back Ian Poulter

A difficult test is in store for the world's top golfers when the PGA Tour begins its Florida Swing at this week's 2020 Honda Classic. PGA National, the host course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., was the most difficult par-70 among non-majors last season, with players averaging 71.016 strokes per round. In fact, PGA National has held that distinction five of the past seven years. Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood head the list of favorites, so where should they be in your Fantasy golf rankings for the 2020 Honda Classic?

Justin Rose has not played this event since missing the cut here in 2015, but he heads the second tier of 2020 Honda Classic contenders. Is he worth considering for your Fantasy golf picks? Before finalizing any lineups, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at the Masters.

Last week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Moreover, Gehman was higher than most on Tyrell Hatton as he made his first start since November following wrist surgery. Gehman included Hatton in his top 30, and Hatton went on to shoot 13-under, tying for sixth.

Now Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the 2020 Honda Classic

For the Honda Classic 2020, Gehman is fading Charl Schwartzel even though he's among the top 20 on the odds board. The 35-year-old South African tied for fifth at his last event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but missed the cut in three straight events before that.

Gehman, however, is higher than most on Ian Poulter, who had six top-10 finishes last season. Poulter usually enjoys the Florida swing and tied for third at the Honda Classic in 2015.

Gehman also loves a player who has not won a PGA Tour event in a decade, saying this overlooked pro has been knocking on the door and arrives in Palm Beach Gardens in peak form.

Who wins the 2020 Honda Classic? Who are the top golfers to target this week? And which overlooked player, who has not won a PGA Tour event in a decade, can help you win your leagues?