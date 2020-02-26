2020 Honda Classic odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from dialed-in model that nailed six majors

Keith Mitchell returns to The Bear Trap to defend his title this week when the PGA Tour begins the Florida swing with the 2020 Honda Classic. Mitchell earned his first PGA Tour victory when he outlasted Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka by a single shot, canning a 15-foot birdie on the 72nd hole to hoist the trophy and pocket a two-year exemption. Despite that history, Mitchell is going off as an 80-1 long shot in the current 2020 Honda Classic odds.

Fowler, on the other hand, takes the PGA National Resort & Spa's Champion Course as a 12-1 favorite, tied atop the Honda Classic odds 2020 with Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood. Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose and defending U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland aren't far behind in the 2020 Honda Classic field at 22-1. The first 2020 Honda Classic tee times are at 6:45 a.m. ET on Thursday. Before locking in any 2020 Honda Classic picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup, Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions and Viktor Hovland earning his first career PGA Tour victory at the Puerto Rico Open. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the Honda Classic 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 Honda Classic predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for: Justin Rose, a 10-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five.

Rose is making his first appearance at the Honda Classic since 2015 when he missed the cut. The former U.S. Open champion enters the Honda Classic 2020 with an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 13 after an extremely successful 2019 campaign that saw him record seven top-10 finishes, which included a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.

However, Rose is off to an extremely slow start this season. The 39-year-old Englishman is coming off a 56th place finish at the Genesis Invitational and has not finished better than 28th in any PGA Tour event this season. Plus, Rose is having trouble finding greens in regulation at just 57.22 percent, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the 2020 Honda Classic leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in a loaded 2020 Honda Classic field.

Another surprise: Billy Horschel, a massive 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Horschel is off to a strong start to the 2019-20 PGA Tour wraparound season, as he has four top-10 finishes, including a tie for ninth at last week's WGC-Mexico Championship on the strength of a final-round 65. The WGC-Mexico finish was his second straight ninth place performance and put Horschel over $1 million in earnings this season.

The 33-year-old Floridian is in search of his sixth career PGA Tour victory and the first since he won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2018. The 2014 FedEx Cup champion, Horschel tied for 16th at the Honda last season, tied for fourth in 2017, and tied for eighth in 2016. With a tee-to-green game capable of winning any week he is in the field, Horschel has the skills needed to climb the 2020 Honda Classic leaderboard starting Thursday.

How to make 2020 Honda Classic picks

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title, including a massive long shot who's higher than 75-1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Honda Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

2020 Honda Classic odds

Tommy Fleetwood 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rickie Fowler 12-1

Justin Rose 22-1

Gary Woodland 22-1

Louis Oosthuizen 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Sung-Jae Im 30-1

Billy Horschel 30-1

Byeong Hun An 33-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Erik Van Rooyen 50-1

Charles Howell 50-1

J.T. Poston 60-1

Emiliana Grillo 66-1

Ryan Palmer 66-1

Russell Knox 66-1

Ian Poulter 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Lucas Glover 66-1

Kevin Streelman 66-1

Vaughn Taylor 66-1

Jason Kokrak 70-1

Wyndham Clark 70-1

Keith Mitchell 80-1

Charl Schwartzel 80-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Luke List 80-1

Matthew Wolff 80-1

Rory Sabbatini 80-1

Jim Furyk 80-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Jhonattan Vegas 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Bud Cauley 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Kurt Kitayama 90-1

Matthew NeSmith 90-1

Harry Higgs 90-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 100-1

Sam Burns 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Tom Lewis 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1