2020 Honda Classic odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from proven model that nailed six majors

The 2020 Honda Classic gets underway on Thursday at the PGA National Resort & Spa. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on this star-studded event that brings together the top players in the game to compete at a highly-challenging course. It's a strong 2020 Honda Classic field that includes plenty of marquee names like Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland and Justin Rose.

Koepka, who's now the No. 3 player in the world after finishing 2019 in the No. 1 spot, is one of three golfers going off at 12-1 in the latest 2020 Honda Classic odds. He's joined by Fleetwood (12-1) and Fowler (12-1), who won this event in 2017. A number of proven major champions like Woodland (22-1), Rose (22-1) and Louis Oosthuizen (25-1) will also let it fly when the first 2020 Honda Classic tee times begin at 6:45 a.m. ET. Before locking in any 2020 Honda Classic picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup, Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions and Viktor Hovland earning his first career PGA Tour victory at the Puerto Rico Open. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One huge shocker the model is calling for: Justin Rose, a 10-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five.

Rose is making his first appearance at the Honda Classic since 2015 when he missed the cut. The former U.S. Open champion enters the Honda Classic 2020 with an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 13 after an extremely successful 2019 campaign that saw him record seven top-10 finishes, which included a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.

However, Rose is off to an extremely slow start this season. The 39-year-old Englishman is coming off a 56th place finish at the Genesis Invitational and has not finished better than 28th in any PGA Tour event this season. Plus, Rose is having trouble finding greens in regulation at just 57.22 percent, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the 2020 Honda Classic leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in a loaded 2020 Honda Classic field.

Another surprise: Erik van Rooyen, a massive 50-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 30-year old comes into this event full of confidence after a third place finish last week at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Van Rooyen has proven he has the ability to shorten a lengthy course, averaging over 325 yards per drive this season. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green, which has helped him rack up 45 birdies in 10 rounds on the PGA Tour this season. The South African certainly has the game to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday, and at 50-1, he's a value pick that should be squarely on your radar at the Honda Classic 2020.

2020 Honda Classic odds

Tommy Fleetwood 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rickie Fowler 12-1

Justin Rose 22-1

Gary Woodland 22-1

Louis Oosthuizen 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Sung-Jae Im 30-1

Billy Horschel 30-1

Byeong Hun An 33-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Erik Van Rooyen 50-1

Charles Howell 50-1

J.T. Poston 60-1

Emiliana Grillo 66-1

Ryan Palmer 66-1

Russell Knox 66-1

Ian Poulter 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Lucas Glover 66-1

Kevin Streelman 66-1

Vaughn Taylor 66-1

Jason Kokrak 70-1

Wyndham Clark 70-1

Keith Mitchell 80-1

Charl Schwartzel 80-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Luke List 80-1

Matthew Wolff 80-1

Rory Sabbatini 80-1

Jim Furyk 80-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Jhonattan Vegas 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Bud Cauley 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Kurt Kitayama 90-1

Matthew NeSmith 90-1

Harry Higgs 90-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 100-1

Sam Burns 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Tom Lewis 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1