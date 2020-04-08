2020 Masters betting odds: Rory McIlroy still the favorite for November event

The dates of the golf schedule have changed, but Rory McIlroy remains the favorite to win the 2020 Masters, which will now be played at Augusta National in November. McIlroy, who is the No. 1 player in the world right now and has finished in the top five in seven straight events worldwide, was the favorite going into April's Masters and remains at the top for November.

Here's a look at the favorites at 50-1 or better, according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Rory McIlroy: 17/2

Jon Rahm: 12-1

Tiger Woods: 14-1

Brooks Koepka: 15-1

Justin Thomas: 15-1

Patrick Cantlay: 15-1

Dustin Johnson: 17-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Tony Finau: 22-1

Adam Scott: 22-1

Patrick Reed: 25-1

Rickie Fowler: 28-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 28-1

Justin Rose: 30-1

Bubba Watson: 30-1

Jordan Spieth: 40-1

Jason Day: 40-1

Marc Leishman: 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 45-1

Phil Mickelson: 50-1

Matt Kuchar: 50-1

Webb Simpson: 50-1

Gary Woodland: 50-1

Sungjae Im: 50-1

So many thoughts here, but let's start with D.J. at 17-1. That's tasty. He finished runner-up last year, and while the last 12 months haven't been his best, he has until the end of the year to figure it out. I love him at that number.

Other guys I love at the numbers here include Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson and Sungjae Im. Fowler has the fourth-best scoring average all-time at Augusta National (min. 30 rounds), and all of those guys (other than Im) have had success here. All are too low for how good they are.

On the flip side, Woods at 14-1 is comically high considering we haven't seen him play in over two months. I also don't love Brooks Koepka at 15-1 or Phil Mickelson at 50-1.

Regardless, time always creates value for wagers like these. If you think McIlroy is going to be even better at the end of the year than he is right now -- or if you think the colder weather will help longer hitters like him -- it would be good to get something down on him right now. For all we know, he might be down to 3-1 by the time shots are in the air in Round 1 in November. Regardless, he remains a worthy favorite with plenty of interesting value (and lack of it) just behind him.