2020 Masters betting odds: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka lead the favorites at Augusta
This trio is all 10-1 to take the green jacket this year
It's no surprise that three of the six highest-ranked players in the world are all favored to win the 2020 Masters. Saying their names is a bit more provocative. Four-time major champs Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are joined by 15-time winner -- and five-time Masters champ, including last year's edition -- Tiger Woods. All three are 10-1.
Woods started as the 8-1 favorite last April, according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, but now this trio is all equivalent across the board heading into the final few months before Augusta. Woods was actually 12-1 (behind McIlroy and Koepka) at the start of last week before both McIlroy and Woods finished in the top 10 at the Farmers Insurance Open last week at Torrey Pines. Koepka finished T34 at his 2020 debut at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Here's a look at players with the best odds of winning this year's first major.
- Tiger Woods: 10-1
- Rory McIlroy: 10-1
- Brooks Koepka: 10-1
- Justin Thomas: 14-1
- Jon Rahm: 14-1
- Dustin Johnson: 16-1
- Jordan Spieth: 20-1
- Justin Rose: 20-1
- Rickie Fowler: 20-1
- Xander Schauffele: 20-1
- Patrick Cantlay: 20-1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 30-1
- Tony Finau: 30-1
The most amazing number here is Spieth. He's been in a two-year funk that I'm not even sure the magic of Augusta National can solve. For him to have better odds than Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau and the same as Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele is incredible.
Also: Jon Rahm won't be 14-1 come the week of the event. Might want to jump on that one right now considering his last eight months of golf.
