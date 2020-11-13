Keep up with some of the best players in golf taking on Augusta National this week in the 2020 Masters with Featured Groups coverage on CBSSports.com. The pairings -- which comprise four groups of threesomes -- will be followed exclusively throughout their second rounds, giving fans at home an opportunity to see up close and personal how some of the favorites in this year's field fare to open their week.

To no surprise, Rory McIlroy is among the 12 golfers who will get extra attention. One of golf's biggest names is attempting to complete the career grand slam and still needs a green jacket to do it. Featured Groups coverage will give you a chance to see him continue on that quest friday as McIlroy starts Round 2 alongside Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay.

Also featured is Justin Thomas, who finished 5 under through his first 11 holes on Thursday and plans to make a play for the top of the leaderboard by the end of the day Friday. He's in a strong threesome with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka that will go back-and-forth with the McIlroy group during early coverage of Featured Groups.

Check out the full Featured Groups schedule for Friday below. Tune into the Featured Groups channel by clicking that link, or check here for our full TV coverage and streaming guide to the 2020 Masters. All times Eastern

10:14 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

10:25 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

2:08 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

2:19 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

Watch all four rounds of the 2020 Masters continuing Friday with Masters Live as we follow the best golfers in the world throughout Augusta National with Featured Groups, check in at the famed Amen Corner and see leaders round the turn on holes 15 & 16. Watch live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.