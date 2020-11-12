Keep up with some of the best players in golf taking on Augusta National this week in the 2020 Masters with Featured Groups coverage on CBSSports.com. The pairings -- which comprise four groups of threesomes -- will be followed exclusively throughout their first two opening rounds, giving fans at home an opportunity to see up close and personal how some of the favorites in this year's field fare to open their week.

To no surprise, Tiger Woods is among the 12 golfers who will get extra attention. Golf's biggest name is the reigning Masters champion, so Featured Groups coverage will give you a chance to see him defend his green jacket as he takes on the field starting Thursday.

Woods missed the cut at the first major championship of the season earlier this fall at the U.S. Open, and he's been more down than up this year. But the five-time Masters champ still has a captive audience, and all eyes will be on him as he looks to try and tie Jack Nicklaus for the most wins at golf's most prestigious venue. He'll begin his week on Thursday at 7:55 a.m. ET with Open Championship winner Shane Lowry and U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree.

The favorite in the field, Bryson DeChambeau, will also take center stage as the headliner for one of the four groups featured. DeChambeau's long-ball striking ways have him at 8-1 to win, and his appearance this week comes on the heels of his first major championship victory after an impressive outing at the U.S. Open. DeChambeau is paired with one-time major champion Louis Oosthizen and Jon Rahm, the latter of whom has posted a stunning nine top-10 finishes this year and briefly occupied the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Rankings earlier this summer.

Check out the full Featured Groups schedule for Thursday below. Tune into the Featured Groups channel by clicking that link, or check here for our full TV coverage and streaming guide to the 2020 Masters. All times Eastern

7:33 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

7:55 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree

11:27 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

11:38 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

Watch all four rounds of the 2020 Masters starting Thursday with Masters Live as we follow the best golfers in the world throughout Augusta National with Featured Groups, check in at the famed Amen Corner and see leaders round the turn on holes 15 & 16. Watch live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.