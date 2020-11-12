Do you feel it? Can you smell it? The 2020 Masters has arrived, and four days of pristine golf at the nation's best course are ahead. It all starts Thursday with Round 1 action beginning in the early morning and rolling on through the afternoon. The patron-empty course will be an interesting sight that we will surely get used to over the four rounds, but the first opportunity to check it out comes with much anticipation.

Tiger Woods is playing his third straight Masters after missing back-to-back trips to Augusta National, and this time, he returns as the defending champion following a tremendous victory in 2019. As luck would have it, he's set to play in a Masters Featured Group on Thursday. That's particularly good news because you will be able to watch every shot he takes.

Best of all, CBS Sports offers live coverage from start to finish on Thursday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch Tiger, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or tuning into Holes 15 & 16. TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Thursday.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, November 12

Round 1 start time: 7 a.m. [Thursday tee times]

Masters Live stream: 7:10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS