The 2020 Masters enters its second day of pristine golf at the nation's best course. After a washed-out Thursday morning led to the final few holes of Round 1 being pushed to Friday morning, there is going to be an epic amount of golf being played over the course of the day. The patron-empty course was be an interesting as golfers got used to playing without ropes and humans hollering between shots.

Tiger Woods was mighty impressive opening his third straight Masters. The defending champion posted a 4-under 68 matching his lowest opening-round score in his Masters career and sits just three shots off the clubhouse leader entering Friday. Paul Casey (-7) is that clubhouse leader, but he's only two shots up on Justin Thomas (-5), who has eight holes left in his first round and became the Masters favorite overnight.

CBS Sports offers live coverage from start to finish on Friday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or tuning into Holes 15 & 16. TV coverage is offered at two windows on Friday, but there will be a huge gap in between, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Friday.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, November 13

Round 1 continues: 7:30 a.m.

Round 2 start time: 9:35 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups -- 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner -- 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 -- 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 7:30 a.m. to end of Round 1 on ESPN

Early TV simulcast live stream: 7:30 to end of Round 1 on Masters.com

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS