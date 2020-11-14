The 2020 Masters enters its third day of pristine golf at the nation's best course. After a washed-out Thursday morning has led to the schedule being shuffled around, there is going to be an epic amount of golf being played over the course of the day. The patron-empty course was be an interesting as golfers got used to playing without ropes and humans hollering between shots.

Tiger Woods was mighty impressive opening his third straight Masters, but he wasn't able to build much on that through the first nine of his second round. As such, Woods sits five back of the leaders with eight holes left to play in that round. He and everyone else in the field are looking up at Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith -- all tied at 9 under. Jon Rahm is one shot back of that foursome, but he has six holes left in his second round and may be the 36-hole leader by the time he finishes up.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage from start to finish on Saturday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Keep on reading to learn how to watch the Masters live on TV and how to stream the entire event by logging into the Featured Groups channel, spending your day surveying Amen Corner or tuning into Holes 15 & 16. This is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Saturday.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, November 14

Round 2 continues: 7:30 a.m.

Round 3 start time: 10:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to end of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Early TV coverage: 7:30 a.m. to end of round on ESPN

Early TV simulcast live stream: 7:30 a.m. to end of round on Masters.com

TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access*, Masters.com

* Authentication required on mobile app or connected devices