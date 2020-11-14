AUGUSTA, Ga, -- The 2020 Masters cut line danced on Saturday morning as nearly half the field finished up Round 2, which was suspended on Friday evening because of darkness. For much of the morning, it sat at 1 under with the top 50 and ties making it to Round 3, but a Bryson DeChambeau bogey on No. 18 pushed it to even par, which is where it stayed and eventually landed at the end of the round.

This brought golfers like Jordan Spieth -- who made nice putt at his last hole -- Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Fitzpatrick inside the cut as well. At even-par 144, it is the lowest cut-line number in the history of the event.

The biggest surprise who missed the cut is probably Matthew Wolff. He may not be the biggest name, but he was playing unbelievable golf coming in and had finished in the top four in the first two majors of the year (and his career).

The biggest drama came from DeChambeau (no surprise there), who made bogey from the middle of the 18th fairway and finished his second round with consecutive bogeys. He had seven bogeys overall in the round, including a double, compared to seven birdies and just four pars.

Spieth had to make a 15-footer after DeChambeau finished up to make the cut at his seventh straight Masters. After a few years of struggling, it was nice to see him have an encouraging moment.

So the field is set for the last two rounds, the Masters cut rule of top 50 and ties making it to the weekend leaves us with 60 golfers for the final two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club. The last two rounds should be a slugfest, but the following golfers will not be participating in the last 36 holes of this tournament.

