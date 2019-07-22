2020 Masters odds: Brooks Koepka favored at Augusta as big names set to give chase

The 2020 Masters is nearly 300 days away, but it's never too soon to start talking about who's going to win. Despite that preposterous gap between major championships, 2019 gave us a great idea going forward of how the odds are going to be set at golf's four biggest events, at the very least. In other words, you can consider Brooks Koepka to be the favorite until otherwise noted.

Koepka is 10-1 to win the Masters next season after finishing T2, one back of Tiger Woods in 2018. This on the heels of one of the great major seasons in recent memory. Koepka has finished in the top six in eight of his last 10 majors, including that 2018 Masters which was his first top 10 at Augusta.

The company that surrounds him is stout, too. Woods, who will try to go back-to-back, is 12-1. So is Dustin Johnson. Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are 14-1, and Justin Rose is 16-1. They have combined for 12 top-10 finishes the last six years.

Here's a look at the full odds for everyone at 50-1 or better.

Brooks Koepka: 10-1

Dustin Johnson: 12-1

Tiger Woods: 12-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Jordan Spieth: 14-1

Justin Rose: 16-1

Rickie Fowler: 20-1

Justin Thoams: 20-1

Jon Rahm: 20-1

Jason Day: 25-1

Xander Schauffele: 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 25-1

Patrick Cantlay: 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 30-1

Tony Finau: 30-1

Francesco Molinari: 30-1

Adam Scott: 40-1

Bubba Watson: 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 40-1

Matt Kuchar: 40-1

Paul Casey: 50-1

If it's sleepers you're looking for, there are plenty of fascinating names. Lee Westwood, who just finished T4 at The Open and has a sterling record at Augusta, is 150-1. Tyrrell Hatton is 100-1. Sergio Garcia -- who won this event two years ago! -- is 100-1. Cameron Smith at 100-1 is tasty. So is Thomas Pieters at 150-1 and Lucas Bjerregaard at 250-1.

Regardless, they'll all be chasing Koepka, both in odds and likely on the leaderboard come next April. And next April, my friends, cannot come soon enough.