The six golfers with the best odds to win the 2020 Masters this week at Augusta National Golf Club are all ranked inside the top eight of the Official World Golf Rankings. The list starts with frontrunner Bryson DeChambeau, who has been near the type of the odds board since he ran roughshod on the 2020 U.S. Open in September.

DeChambeau and his long game barrel into the week riding a wave of momentum at 8-1, according to William Hill Sportsbook. Coming off his first major championship, DeChambeau posted a top-10 finish at the Shriners last month in a tune-up for this week. Trailing him closely in the betting markets are Dustin Johnson at 9-1, Jon Rahm at 10-1 and Justin Thomas at 12-1. Still looking to win his first Masters, Rory McIlroy is in at 14-1, while defending champion Tiger Woods sits 18th at 35-1.

Rahm is one of the best picks given the week-opening odds as he's enjoying something of a breakout. He won twice on tour this year at the Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship. Still, Rahm has never captured a major championship, and he is just gearing up for a long week facing a loaded field.

Here's a look at the golfers with the best odds of winning the final major of 2020.

2020 Masters odds, field



Bryson DeChambeau: 8-1

Dustin Johnson: 9-1

Jon Rahm: 10-1

Justin Thomas: 12-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Xander Schauffele: 14-1

Brooks Koepka: 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 25-1

Patrick Cantlay: 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 28-1

Tony Finau: 28-1

Bubba Watson: 28-1

Patrick Reed: 28-1

Collin Morikawa: 30-1

Jason Day: 33-1

Webb Simpson: 33-1

Matthew Wolff: 33-1

Tiger Woods: 35-1

Jordan Spieth: 40-1

Adam Scott: 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 40-1

Scottie Scheffler: 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 50-1

Justin Rose: 50-1

Paul Casey: 55-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 60-1

Shane Lowry: 66-1

Rickie Fowler: 66-1

Sung-Jae Im: 66-1

Cameron Champ: 70-1

Cameron Smith: 70-1

Jason Kokrak: 70-1

Phil Mickelson: 80-1

Abraham Ancer: 80-1

Lee Westwood: 80-1

Francesco Molinari: 90-1

Gary Woodland: 100-1

Ian Poulter: 100-1



Who will win the Masters, and which long shots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed six golf majors and called Patrick reed's big win two years ago.

2020 Masters picks

Some interesting lines here, but a few stand out.

Koepka at 16-1 behind six other golfers is great value. He finished T5 at the Houston Open this week, and while he's battled injuries all year, he's still managed to post two top-10 finishes. Koepka was also in the mix at the PGA Championship until the end earlier this summer. Maybe withdrawing from the U.S. Open because of injury is a concern in that those ailments may still be lingering, but he is one of the most gifted golfers in the world and getting that value is notable.

Speaking of value, odds on the young stars of the game are also eye-popping. Wolff finished second at the U.S. Open and T4 at the PGA this year but is listed at 33-1. Morikawa, who won the PGA Championship at age 23, is 30-1. If you're looking for a couple long shots with some upside, I like both of those and think they're being pretty undervalued because of their inexperience.

