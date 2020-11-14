Through two day -- but less than 36 holes for half the field -- at the 2020 Masters, Jon Rahm has emerged as the favorite to take home the green jacket on Sunday. Rahm, who is actually T5, is one shot back of the leaders but 5 under through 12 holes in his second round, which he will complete Saturday morning.

Rahm tops the odds board mostly because of his potential to finish his second round firmly in the lead through 36 holes as he rounds Amen Corner and wraps up the second nine at Augusta National. Dustin Johnson (9/2) -- tied for the lead along with Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith -- is just behind Rahm (10/3). Up next is Thomas (6-1), who stood as the favorite entering Friday.

Saturday should see a huge shakeup on the leaderboard and odds board with Round 2 play continuing at 7:30 a.m. ET and Round 3 expected to begin just a couple of hours later. Will Rahm still be on top by the time the field needs to be cut to the top 50 golfers? Let's find out.

Here's a look at the golfers with the best odds of winning the final major of 2020 after two days of action at Augusta National. Check out our complete Masters viewer's guide so you know exactly how to watch the action through the final two days. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

2020 Masters odds, field



Jon Rahm: 10/3



Dustin Johnson: 9/2

Justin Thomas: 6-1

Patrick Cantlay: 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 16-1

Louis Oosthuizen, Xander Schauffele: 18-1

Cameron Smith: 20-1

Abraham Ancer: 22-1

Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed: 25-1

Paul Casey, Sung-Jae Im, Justin Rose: 28-1

Rory McIlroy: 40-1

Danny Willett, Bryson DeChambeau: 50-1

Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson, Sebastian Munoz, C.T. Pan: 80-1

Dylan Frittelli, Charles Howell: 100-1

Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler: 150-1

2020 Masters picks

Picks made on Wednesday and updated Thursday

Winner -- Justin Thomas (9/2): Thomas was my pick before the event began, so I'm obviously excited to see him in pole position after one round. The reason I like Thomas is because he's able to keep his head on straight at majors, and he's improved in every single Masters he's played, going from T39 in 2016 to T22, T17 and T12 last year. Thomas has the type of game that can take advantage of these wet conditions, even though he may not bomb the ball like DeChambeau or even McIlroy.

Sleeper -- Rickie Fowler (33-1): Fowler may be a name, but he's not a winner at majors. So despite the decent odds here, I still consider him a sleeper. Fowler is 3 under through his first nine, and while we've seen him start hot at majors before, he seems relaxed and willing to take what's coming to him early in his first round. If he can close strong over his second nine, Fowler may quickly find himself just a couple shots off the lead and still going strong on Day 2.

Top 10 lock -- Tiger Woods: Only once when Woods has posted an opening round like this as defending champion at a major has he not finished in the top 10. In that event, the 2007 Open, he finished T12. The other three times? He won. Granted, those circumstances all came 15-20 years ago, but while he may struggle elsewhere, Tiger is seemingly still Tiger at Augusta National. He knows this course. He owns this course. Even if Woods slowly fades over the weekend, I don't think he's going to slide enough to fall out of the top 10.

Star who definitely won't win -- Bryson DeChambeau: Oh boy am I going against the grain here. Even though DeChambeau posted a double bogey just a couple holes into his Masters, he powered through to finish 2 under for the round. That's impressive. But Augusta National is difficult to tame, and DeChambeau just got a taste of it on Thursday. He will have a lot of work to do to master this course -- no pun intended -- over the final three days and win. Again, risky pick for me.

Top 5 in order: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele

Lowest round: 65 (-7)

Winning score: 273 (-15)

Winner's Sunday score: 69 (-3)