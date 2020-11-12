Through one day -- but less than 18 holes for half the field -- at the 2020 Masters, Justin Thomas has emerged as the favorite to take home a green jacket on Sunday. Thomas, who will begin Friday on No. 11 after a three-hour weather delay pushed back the start of Round 1, is just two shots off leader Paul Casey with eight holes left in his first round.

Despite Casey's lead, he is not getting too much respect on the odds board at 16-1 where he sits behind Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. This despite Casey (-7) being five shots up on DeChambeau (-2). Johnson is at 3 under through his first nine, while Schauffele (-5) and Rahm (-3) are also in contention.

Even though Casey went low Thursday, the day belonged to Tiger Woods, who posted a 4-under 68 by going bogey-free on the day. The 68 matched Tiger's lowest opening round at the Masters, and the bogey-free round was just his fourth in major-championship competition. The other three times it occurred, Woods went on to either win or finish second in those majors.

Here's a look at the golfers with the best odds of winning the final major of 2020 after one day of action at Augusta National. Check out our complete Masters viewer's guide so you know exactly how to watch the action through all four rounds. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

2020 Masters odds, field



Justin Thomas: 9/2

Dustin Johnson: 13/2

Xander Schauffele: 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm: 14-1

Paul Casey: 16-1

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Wolff: 18-1

Adam Scott: 20-1

Webb Simpson: 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed: 25-1

Rickie Fowler: 33-1

Louis Oosthuizen, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau, Justin Rose: 40-1

Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ, Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood: 50-1

Dylan Frittelli, Jason Day: 66-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 70-1

Sung-Jae Im: 80-1

Matt Wallace, Bubba Watson: 100-1

Scottie Scheffler, Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Munoz, Marc Leishman, Bernd Wiesberger, Jason Kokrak: 125-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si-Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith, Zach Johnson: 150-1

2020 Masters picks

Winner -- Justin Thomas (9/2): Thomas was my pick before the event began, so I'm obviously excited to see him in pole position after one round. The reason I like Thomas is because he's able to keep his head on straight at majors, and he's improved in every single Masters he's played, going from T39 in 2016 to T22, T17 and T12 last year. Thomas has the type of game that can take advantage of these wet conditions, even though he may not bomb the ball like DeChambeau or even McIlroy.

Sleeper -- Rickie Fowler (33-1): Fowler may be a name, but he's not a winner at majors. So despite the decent odds here, I still consider him a sleeper. Fowler is 3 under through his first nine, and while we've seen him start hot at majors before, he seems relaxed and willing to take what's coming to him early in his first round. If he can close strong over his second nine, Fowler may quickly find himself just a couple shots off the lead and still going strong on Day 2.

Top 10 lock -- Tiger Woods: Only once when Woods has posted an opening round like this as defending champion at a major has he not finished in the top 10. In that event, the 2007 Open, he finished T12. The other three times? He won. Granted, those circumstances all came 15-20 years ago, but while he may struggle elsewhere, Tiger is seemingly still Tiger at Augusta National. He knows this course. He owns this course. Even if Woods slowly fades over the weekend, I don't think he's going to slide enough to fall out of the top 10.

Star who definitely won't win -- Bryson DeChambeau: Oh boy am I going against the grain here. Even though DeChambeau posted a double bogey just a couple holes into his Masters, he powered through to finish 2 under for the round. That's impressive. But Augusta National is difficult to tame, and DeChambeau just got a taste of it on Thursday. He will have a lot of work to do to master this course -- no pun intended -- over the final three days and win. Again, risky pick for me.

Top 5 in order: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele

Lowest round: 65 (-7)

Winning score: 273 (-15)

Winner's Sunday score: 69 (-3)