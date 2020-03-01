2020 Masters odds: PGA picks, Tiger Woods predictions from top model that nailed six majors

The 2020 Masters will feature an elite field of international stars at the famed Augusta National Golf Club. Players not already in the 2020 Masters field are jockeying to win a full-points PGA Tour event between now and April or boast an Official World Golf Ranking of 50 or better by March 30. Among the first-time players in the Masters 2020 field are amateurs Abel Gallegos, John Augenstein, Lukas Michel, Andy Ogletree and James Sugrue.

Rory McIlroy is atop the 2020 Masters odds at 15-2, with Tiger Woods (10-1), Jon Rahm (11-1) and Brooks Koepka (12-1) not far behind. Before locking in any 2020 Masters picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected 2020 Masters leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup and Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model's top 2020 Masters predictions

Now with the field for the 2020 Masters taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a five-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods ignited the golfing world last year when he completed a historic comeback that saw him win the 83rd Masters by a single shot. He led the field in greens in regulation, hitting 58 of 72. He also racked up 22 birdies last year, the second-most in the field, on his way to his 15th career major championship. Woods has had plenty of success at Augusta, winning the first major of his career at the historic course in 1997, and he's earned 14 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 20 appearances as a pro.

However, Woods has not won multiple tournaments in a single season since 2013. The 44-year-old tied Sam Snead's PGA Tour record of 82 victories earlier this season at the Zozo Championship. Plus, Woods entered the Genesis Invitational hitting just 62.04 percent of fairways off the tee, which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with towering trees. He's not a strong pick to repeat as champion and there are far better values in a loaded 2020 Masters field than the 10-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Justin Rose, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Don't let Rose's age (39) fool you since he is still a major factor in championship golf. The 2013 U.S. Open champion has 16 career top-10 finishes in majors and also won the 2016 Olympic gold medal.

Rose has a strong history at Augusta National, finishing as a solo runner-up in a playoff to Sergio Garcia in 2017 and tied for second with Phil Mickelson behind Jordan Spieth in 2015. He also tied for eighth in 2012 and was 10th in 2016. A 10-time PGA Tour winner who also boasts 12 career international victories, Rose's all-around game is suited for Augusta, and he has all the tools needed to climb the 2020 Masters leaderboard in short order.

How to make 2020 Masters picks

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2020 Masters, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

2020 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 15-2

Tiger Woods 10-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Dustin Johnson 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Jordan Spieth 27-1

Tony Finau 29-1

Bubba Watson 31-1

Jason Day 31-1

Tommy Fleetwood 31-1

Justin Rose 33-1

Rickie Fowler 33-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Adam Scott 36-1

Patrick Reed 36-1

Bryson Dechambeau 41-1

Collin Morikawa 41-1

Hideki Matsuyama 41-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1