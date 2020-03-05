2020 Masters odds: PGA picks, Tiger Woods predictions from top-rated model that nailed six majors

One of the golf's top moments of all-time came last spring, when Tiger Woods completed his remarkable comeback from career-threatening back injuries to win the Masters and his 15th major championship. Woods earned his fifth Masters title, and his first since 2005, in dramatic fashion, edging Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele by a single stroke. But can Woods go back-to-back and take down the 2020 Masters, which starts on Thursday, April 9?

Another elite field is set to gather at Augusta National Golf Club in just one month, and Woods is right behind Rory McIlroy in the current 2020 Masters odds at 10-1. McIlroy is 15-2, with Jon Rahm (11-1) and Koepka (12-1) not far behind.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup and Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now with the field for the 2020 Masters taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a five-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods ignited the golfing world last year when he completed a historic comeback that saw him win the 83rd Masters by a single shot. He led the field in greens in regulation, hitting 58 of 72. He also racked up 22 birdies last year, the second-most in the field, on his way to his 15th career major championship. Woods has had plenty of success at Augusta, winning the first major of his career at the historic course in 1997, and he's earned 14 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 20 appearances as a pro.

However, Woods has not won multiple tournaments in a single season since 2013. The 44-year-old tied Sam Snead's PGA Tour record of 82 victories earlier this season at the Zozo Championship. Plus, Woods entered the Genesis Invitational hitting just 62.04 percent of fairways off the tee, which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with towering trees. He's not a strong pick to repeat as champion and there are far better values in a loaded 2020 Masters field than the 10-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Rickie Fowler, a massive 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fowler is arguably the best player without a major title. He has 11 top-10 finishes in majors over his 11-year professional career, including finishing in the top five in all four majors in 2014.

Fowler's history at Augusta is strong too, as he tied for ninth last year, tied for fifth in 2014 and finished a solo second in 2018, one stroke behind Patrick Reed. Fowler already has put together a strong 2019-20 season, tying for fifth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and 10th at The American Express. A five-time PGA Tour winner and the 2015 Players champion, Fowler's all-around game is well-suited for Augusta.



Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2020 Masters, and which long shots stun the golfing world?

2020 Masters odds

2020 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 15-2

Tiger Woods 10-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Dustin Johnson 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Jordan Spieth 27-1

Tony Finau 29-1

Bubba Watson 31-1

Jason Day 31-1

Tommy Fleetwood 31-1

Justin Rose 33-1

Rickie Fowler 33-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Adam Scott 36-1

Patrick Reed 36-1

Bryson Dechambeau 41-1

Collin Morikawa 41-1

Hideki Matsuyama 41-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1