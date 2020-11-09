After edging out Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and a slew of others en route to his 15th major championship, Tiger Woods will look to defend his title when the 2020 Masters gets underway on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. The Masters 2020 will be the 84th playing of this illustrious tournament, but this year's edition will be the first time in its history to be played in November. The 2020 Masters field will feature 94 of the world's top golfers competing for a coveted green jacket.

Last year's champion, Woods will attempt to shake off the rust after a 72nd place finish in his last start at the Zozo Championship. According to the latest 2020 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook, he is a 35-1 long shot to repeat. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau, the No. 6 player in the world, is the 8-1 favorite on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2020 Masters picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest 2020 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $11,000 on its PGA best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets.

The model was all over Dustin Johnson (8-5) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. And at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400). Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. That includes Patrick Reed winning his career-defining first major in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

The model's top 2020 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2020: Woods, the defending champion and 15-time major winner, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Woods has been sensational throughout his career at Augusta National, winning five green jackets and recording a total of 14 top-10 finishes at the Masters. However, he has been extremely inconsistent since claiming his 82nd career victory at the Zozo Championship last year, finishing outside the top 40 six times in his last seven starts on the PGA Tour.

Woods missed the cut at the U.S. Open in September and followed that up with a T72 performance at the Zozo Championship in October. Woods has appeared in just two tournaments in the new PGA Tour season, and his inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find greens in regulation.

The 44-year-old enters the Masters ranked 223rd on tour in greens in regulation percentage (61.11), which doesn't bode well for his chances to repeat as champion. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Masters Tournament 2020 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 30-1 long shot, makes a deep run at the 2020 Masters Tournament. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The fourth-ranked player in the world, Morikawa has three victories already on his young PGA Tour resume. Morikawa's season in 2019-20 was an impressive one, as he captured his first major title at the PGA Championship and another victory at the Workday Charity Open. He also finished sixth at the Tour Championship, the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Hitting greens in regulation at Augusta National will be a major priority, and Morikawa has proven he has that capability in his repertoire. In fact, the 23-year-old has hit almost 70 percent of greens in regulation this season. He can climb the 2020 Masters leaderboard in a hurry and should be squarely in your 2020 Masters bets, according to the model.

2020 Masters odds (via William Hill)

Bryson DeChambeau 8-1

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Brooks Koepka 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 28-1

Bubba Watson 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Jason Day 33-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Matthew Wolff 33-1

Tiger Woods 35-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Paul Casey 55-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 60-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Rickie Fowler 66-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Cameron Smith 70-1

Jason Kokrak 70-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Francesco Molinari 90-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Matt Kuchar 125-1

Brendon Todd 125-1

Erik van Rooyen 125-1

Lanto Griffin 150-1

Corey Conners 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Henrik Stenson 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Marc Leishman 150-1

Billy Horschel 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Victor Perez 200-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 200-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Kevin Na 200-1

Byeong Hun An 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 250-1

Lucas Glover 250-1

Adam Hadwin 250-1

J.T. Poston 250-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 250-1

Graeme McDowell 250-1

Chez Reavie 250-1

Charles Howell 250-1

Nick Taylor 300-1

Justin Harding 300-1

Max Homa 300-1

Tyler Duncan 400-1

Andrew Landry 400-1

Jazz Janewattananond 500-1

Fred Couples 500-1

Nate Lashley 500-1

C.T. Pan 500-1

Shugo Imahira 500-1

Andrew Putnam 500-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 500-1

Jimmy Walker 500-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

John Augenstein 750-1

Vijay Singh 1000-1

Andy Ogletree 1000-1

Lukas Michel 1000-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Abel Gallegos 1000-1

Yuxin Lin 1000-1

James Sugrue 1500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2000-1

Sandy Lyle 2000-1

Larry Mize 2000-1