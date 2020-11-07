Already a five-time Masters champion, Tiger Woods will defend his championship when the 2020 Masters begins on Thursday, Nov. 12 from the famed Augusta National Golf Club. The tournament was moved from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is being played in the fall for the first time in history. Weather is expected to be similar to springtime conditions in eastern Georgia, though softer fairways could exist due to over-seeded ryegrass through the green instead of the springtime Bermuda.

Although Woods is defending his dramatic 2019 Masters title, he is a 28-1 longshot in the latest 2020 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook. U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is the favorite at 17-2, while other contenders in the 2020 Masters field include Rory McIlroy (11-1), Justin Thomas (12-1), Dustin Johnson (12-1) and Brooks Koepka (18-1). Before locking in your 2020 Masters picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest 2020 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $12,000 on its PGA best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets.

The model was all over Dustin Johnson (8-5) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. And at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400). Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. That includes Patrick Reed winning his career-defining first major in 2018. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2020 Masters field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2020: Woods, the defending champion and 15-time major winner, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Woods has been sensational throughout his career at Augusta National, winning five green jackets and recording a total of 14 top-10 finishes at the Masters. However, he has been extremely inconsistent since claiming his 82nd career victory at the Zozo Championship last year, finishing outside the top 40 six times in his last seven starts on the PGA Tour.

Woods missed the cut at the U.S. Open in September and followed that up with a T72 performance at the Zozo Championship in October. Woods has appeared in just two tournaments in the new PGA Tour season, and his inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find greens in regulation.

The 44-year-old enters the Masters ranked 223rd on tour in greens in regulation percentage (61.11), which doesn't bode well for his chances to repeat as champion. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Masters Tournament 2020 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Morikawa has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Morikawa broke through for his first major championship earlier this year when he rallied to win the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.

The fourth-ranked player in the world, Morikawa already has three PGA Tour victories under his belt. There is precedent for Masters rookies like Morikawa to win at Augusta National, as Fuzzy Zoeller won in his debut appearance in 1979 to join Horton Smith in the inaugural event and Gene Zarazen in 1935. Morikawa has all the tools to make a deep run, making him a strong choice for your 2020 Masters bets, according to the model.

How to make 2020 Masters picks

Also, the model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 22-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the Masters 2020? Where does Tiger Woods finish? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2020 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $12,000 since the restart to find out.

2020 Masters odds (via William Hill)

Bryson DeChambeau 17-2

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Tiger Woods 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 28-1

Webb Simpson 28-1

Bubba Watson 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Matthew Wolff 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 60-1

Phil Mickelson 66-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Sungjae Im 66-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Joaquin Niemann 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Cameron Champ 90-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Francesco Molinari 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Henrik Stenson 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Marc Leishman 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1