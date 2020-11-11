History is on the line for multiple golfers at the 2020 Masters, which tees off Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club. Tiger Woods is going for major No. 16, a number that would put him just two behind Jack Nicklaus for the most all-time. Bryson DeChambeau is looking to become the first golfer to win back-to-back majors for the first time since Jordan Spieth accomplished the feat in 2015. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is looking to complete his career grand slam by adding a green jacket to his collection, but in order to do so, he'll have to outlast an imposing 2020 Masters field.

William Hill Sportsbook lists DeChambeau as the 8-1 favorite in the latest 2020 Masters odds. McIlroy is going off at 14-1, while Woods is listed as a 35-1 long shot to repeat. The latest 2020 Masters weather is calling for rain, adding to normally challenging conditions at Augusta National.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2020: DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion and top favorite at William Hill, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. DeChambeau proved his style of play can lead to a major championship title, winning the first major of his career in convincing fashion at Winged Foot in September. However, DeChambuau has struggled at Augusta National, finishing outside the top 25 in his last two starts at the Masters.

DeChambeau has also finished 30th or worse in four of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour, and his inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The 27-year-old enters the 2020 Masters Tournament with a 52.68 driving accuracy percentage, which ranks 205th on the PGA Tour. He also ranks 131st or worse in total putting (251.8), putting average (1.748) and one-putt percentage (36.81), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the 2020 Masters leaderboard at Augusta National. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Masters Tournament 2020 field.

Another surprise: Webb Simpson, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at another green jacket. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's one of the 2020 Masters picks and sleepers you should be all over.

Simpson doesn't garner the same attention as some of golf's biggest stars, but he's made plenty of noise on the PGA Tour in his career. In fact, he's recorded seven career PGA Tour victories, which includes wins at the RBC Heritage and Waste Management Phoenix Open this year. He also enters the Masters 2020 having finished in the top 15 in eight of his last 11 starts.

While Simpson has not won a major since 2012, the 35-year-old has all the tools needed to climb the 2020 Masters leaderboard. Simpson will enter Augusta National ranked 10th in scoring average (69.221), 19th in driving accuracy percentage (68.90), and 16th in one-putt percentage (46.30). He's a long shot you should be all over this week in your 2020 Masters bets, according to the model.

2020 Masters odds (via William Hill)

Bryson DeChambeau 8-1

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Brooks Koepka 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 28-1

Bubba Watson 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Jason Day 33-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Matthew Wolff 33-1

Tiger Woods 35-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Paul Casey 55-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 60-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Rickie Fowler 66-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Cameron Smith 70-1

Jason Kokrak 70-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Francesco Molinari 90-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Matt Kuchar 125-1

Brendon Todd 125-1

Erik van Rooyen 125-1

Lanto Griffin 150-1

Corey Conners 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Henrik Stenson 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Marc Leishman 150-1

Billy Horschel 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Victor Perez 200-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 200-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Kevin Na 200-1

Byeong Hun An 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 250-1

Lucas Glover 250-1

Adam Hadwin 250-1

J.T. Poston 250-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 250-1

Graeme McDowell 250-1

Chez Reavie 250-1

Charles Howell 250-1

Nick Taylor 300-1

Justin Harding 300-1

Max Homa 300-1

Tyler Duncan 400-1

Andrew Landry 400-1

Jazz Janewattananond 500-1

Fred Couples 500-1

Nate Lashley 500-1

C.T. Pan 500-1

Shugo Imahira 500-1

Andrew Putnam 500-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 500-1

Jimmy Walker 500-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

John Augenstein 750-1

Vijay Singh 1000-1

Andy Ogletree 1000-1

Lukas Michel 1000-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Abel Gallegos 1000-1

Yuxin Lin 1000-1

James Sugrue 1500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2000-1

Sandy Lyle 2000-1

Larry Mize 2000-1