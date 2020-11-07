Augusta National has increasingly become a course where many styles of golf can earn a Masters championship. Relatively short hitters like Jordan Spieth (2015) and Patrick Reed (2018) have earned a green jacket, while longer drivers like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have eight Masters wins between them. That makes driving distance, driving accuracy and greens in regulation three stats to consider when handicapping the 2020 Masters field. The Masters 2020 begins on Thursday, November 12.

All eyes at the 2020 Masters Tournament will be on Bryson DeChambeau, the long-hitting U.S. Open champion who is the 17-2 favorite in the latest 2020 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Jon Rahm (10-1), Rory McIlroy (11-1), Justin Thomas (12-1), and Dustin Johnson (12-1) are also prime 2020 Masters favorites aiming to win a coveted green jacket.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $12,000 on its PGA best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets.

The model was all over Dustin Johnson (8-5) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. And at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400). Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2020 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

The model's top 2020 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2020: DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion and top favorite at William Hill, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. DeChambeau proved his style of play can lead to a major championship title, winning the first major of his career in convincing fashion at Winged Foot in September. However, DeChambuau has struggled at Augusta National, finishing outside the top 25 in his last two starts at the Masters.

DeChambeau has also finished 30th or worse in four of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour, and his inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The 27-year-old enters the 2020 Masters Tournament with a 52.68 driving accuracy percentage, which ranks 205th on the PGA Tour. He also ranks 131st or worse in total putting (251.8), putting average (1.748) and one-putt percentage (36.81), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the 2020 Masters leaderboard at Augusta National. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Masters Tournament 2020 field.

Another surprise: Webb Simpson, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Simpson has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's one of the 2020 Masters picks and sleepers you should be all over. The 35-year-old Simpson is the eighth-ranked player in the world and is aiming to back up his 2012 U.S. Open crown with his first green jacket in eight attempts.

Simpson made a deep run at Augusta National last year, finishing fifth behind Tiger Woods on the strength of a third-round 64. Simpson cashed in twice last season, winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open and RBC Heritage. As a result, he made just over $5 million by finishing 12th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Simpson is on a six-round streak of par or better at Augusta National, which is why he should be on your radar for your 2020 Masters bets, according to the model.

How to make 2020 Masters picks

Also, the model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 22-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title.

So who will win Masters 2020? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

