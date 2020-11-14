Winning the Masters is worth far more than any amount of money you could possibly attain for the victory, but boy, the payout is pretty great, too. The 2020 Masters purse is again set at $11.5 million for the second straight year with the winner taking home 18% of that sum for mastering the Augusta National course and taking home a green jacket.

It is the second straight year that a Masters champion will earn more than $2 million, and while you won't get a green jacket, the second place prize of $1.24 million is not that shabby either. That's more than can be earned by the champion of many PGA Tour events any given season.

The Masters purse is so impressive that the third-place finisher will receive as much as the entire field did when Jack Nicklaus won the 1986 Masters. So while one of the last thing a green jacket-earner will be thinking about come Sunday evening (or Monday morning) is how much money will hit his bank account next week, it's still pretty great work ... if you can get it.

We are at a blistering pace rolling to a finish at Augusta National, and it is still up in the air who will claim the grand prize. Here's a look at all the prize money and payouts for the 84th Masters.

2020 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $11.5 million

Payouts projected based on 2019 prize money breakdown

1st (Winner): $2,070,000

2nd: $1,242,000

3rd: $782,000

4th: $552,000

5th: $460,000

6th: $414,000

7th: $385,250

8th: $356,500

9th: $333,500

10th: $310,500

11th: $287,500

12th: $264,500

13th: $241,500

14th: $218,500

15th: $207,000

16th: $195,500

17th: $184,000

18th: $172,500

19th: $161,000

20th: $149,500

21st: $138,000

22nd: $128,800

23rd: $119,600

24th: $110,400

25th: $101,200

26th: $92,000

27th: $88,550

28th: $85,100

29th: $81,650

30th: $78,200

31st: $74,750

32nd: $71,300

33rd: $67,850

34th: $64,975

35th: $62,100

36th: $59,225

37th: $56,350

38th: $54,050

39th: $51,750

40th: $49,450

41st: $47,150

42nd: $44,850

43rd: $42,550

44th: $40,250

45th: $37,950

46th: $35,650

47th: $33,350

48th: $31,510

49th: $29,900

50th: $28,980

When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. Every professional golfer who finishes lower than 50th will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on their scores and finishes among the field.