Winning the Masters is worth far more than any amount of money you could possibly attain for the victory, but boy, the payout is pretty great, too. The 2020 Masters purse is again set at $11.5 million for the second straight year with the winner taking home 18% of that sum for mastering the Augusta National course and taking home a green jacket.
It is the second straight year that a Masters champion will earn more than $2 million, and while you won't get a green jacket, the second place prize of $1.24 million is not that shabby either. That's more than can be earned by the champion of many PGA Tour events any given season.
The Masters purse is so impressive that the third-place finisher will receive as much as the entire field did when Jack Nicklaus won the 1986 Masters. So while one of the last thing a green jacket-earner will be thinking about come Sunday evening (or Monday morning) is how much money will hit his bank account next week, it's still pretty great work ... if you can get it.
We are at a blistering pace rolling to a finish at Augusta National, and it is still up in the air who will claim the grand prize. Here's a look at all the prize money and payouts for the 84th Masters.
2020 Masters prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $11.5 million
Payouts projected based on 2019 prize money breakdown
1st (Winner): $2,070,000
2nd: $1,242,000
3rd: $782,000
4th: $552,000
5th: $460,000
6th: $414,000
7th: $385,250
8th: $356,500
9th: $333,500
10th: $310,500
11th: $287,500
12th: $264,500
13th: $241,500
14th: $218,500
15th: $207,000
16th: $195,500
17th: $184,000
18th: $172,500
19th: $161,000
20th: $149,500
21st: $138,000
22nd: $128,800
23rd: $119,600
24th: $110,400
25th: $101,200
26th: $92,000
27th: $88,550
28th: $85,100
29th: $81,650
30th: $78,200
31st: $74,750
32nd: $71,300
33rd: $67,850
34th: $64,975
35th: $62,100
36th: $59,225
37th: $56,350
38th: $54,050
39th: $51,750
40th: $49,450
41st: $47,150
42nd: $44,850
43rd: $42,550
44th: $40,250
45th: $37,950
46th: $35,650
47th: $33,350
48th: $31,510
49th: $29,900
50th: $28,980
When golfers tie for a position, their share of the purse is an average of what those competitors would be paid if they were positioned in order. Every professional golfer who finishes lower than 50th will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on their scores and finishes among the field.